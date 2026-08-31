Former Luka Doncic Teammate Named as Lakers Potential Free Agency Target

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on Jonathan Kuminga in free agency after the athletic forward decided to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers have limited options, such as Bruce Brown Jr., in free agency. They could also try to trade for players like P.J. Washington, Kyle Kuzma or De’Andre Hunter, but they might not have enough assets to pull it off.

Maybe they could focus on beefing up their center depth, which only consists of Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney. Sandro Mamukelashvili can play center, but he’s more of a power forward and can stretch the floor.

Former Luka Doncic Teammate Named as Possible Option

According to Khobi Price of California Post, the Los Angeles Lakers could look into a former teammate of Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dwight Powell is still a free agent and has expressed interest in playing at least one more season before a possible retirement.

“The most significant option for the Lakers could be Dwight Powell, the 6-10, 35-year-old big man who was teammates with Doncic for 6 ½ seasons in Dallas,” Price wrote. “Notably, Powell has played the most games as a teammate alongside Doncic (389) among the 98 players Doncic has played alongside in his eight-year NBA career.”

Price also named other veteran options like Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo and Mason Plumlee. Potential trade targets, such as Jericho Sims of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls, were mentioned.

Dwight Powell Still a Free Agent

After 11 and a half seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Dwight Powell became a free agent this summer. Powell has primarily played as a backup center in the past three years, averaging 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 63 games last season.

More than two months after free agency started, Powell is still available for interested teams.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Powell is in constant communication with the Mavericks this offseason.

But with the Mavericks having 16 players on standard contracts, a return might not happen unless the franchise can shed two roster spots via trade. Powell provides veteran leadership and experience for a relatively young team.

Stein added that Powell is hoping to play at least one more season in the NBA.

Lakers Roster Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of changes to their roster this offseason. They officially moved on from LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Here is the current Lakers roster heading into training camp:

GUARDS: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Cameron Carr, Jaden Hardy, Bronny James and Chris Manon.

FORWARDS: Jake LaRavia, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Matisse Thybulle, Jarred Vanderbilt, Ziaire Williams, Adou Thiero, Dalton Knecht, Arthur Kaluma and AK Okereke,

CENTERS: Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney

Manon, Kaluma and Okereke are signed to two-way contracts.