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Former Luka Doncic Teammate Named as Lakers Potential Free Agency Target

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Luka Doncic
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after a basket against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 25, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on Jonathan Kuminga in free agency after the athletic forward decided to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers have limited options, such as Bruce Brown Jr., in free agency. They could also try to trade for players like P.J. Washington, Kyle Kuzma or De’Andre Hunter, but they might not have enough assets to pull it off.

Maybe they could focus on beefing up their center depth, which only consists of Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney. Sandro Mamukelashvili can play center, but he’s more of a power forward and can stretch the floor.

Former Luka Doncic Teammate Named as Possible Option

Luka Doncic
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates the 98-78 win against the Houston Rockets in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

According to Khobi Price of California Post, the Los Angeles Lakers could look into a former teammate of Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dwight Powell is still a free agent and has expressed interest in playing at least one more season before a possible retirement.

“The most significant option for the Lakers could be Dwight Powell, the 6-10, 35-year-old big man who was teammates with Doncic for 6 ½ seasons in Dallas,” Price wrote. “Notably, Powell has played the most games as a teammate alongside Doncic (389) among the 98 players Doncic has played alongside in his eight-year NBA career.”

Price also named other veteran options like Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo and Mason Plumlee. Potential trade targets, such as Jericho Sims of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls, were mentioned.

Dwight Powell Still a Free Agent

Dwight Powell
GettyDwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on April 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

After 11 and a half seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Dwight Powell became a free agent this summer. Powell has primarily played as a backup center in the past three years, averaging 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 63 games last season.

More than two months after free agency started, Powell is still available for interested teams.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Powell is in constant communication with the Mavericks this offseason.

But with the Mavericks having 16 players on standard contracts, a return might not happen unless the franchise can shed two roster spots via trade. Powell provides veteran leadership and experience for a relatively young team.

Stein added that Powell is hoping to play at least one more season in the NBA.

Lakers Roster Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of changes to their roster this offseason. They officially moved on from LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Here is the current Lakers roster heading into training camp:

GUARDS: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Cameron Carr, Jaden Hardy, Bronny James and Chris Manon.

FORWARDS: Jake LaRavia, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Matisse Thybulle, Jarred Vanderbilt, Ziaire Williams, Adou Thiero, Dalton Knecht, Arthur Kaluma and AK Okereke,

CENTERS: Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney

Manon, Kaluma and Okereke are signed to two-way contracts.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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