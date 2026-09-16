Lakers Urged to Cut Ties With 3x NBA Champ Over Debated 24-Yr-Old Guard

If you have dipped your nose into the recent chatter around the Los Angeles Lakers, you have probably heard (or read) about L.A. potentially being on the verge of waiving a player.

There is some merit to that, as the Lakers have 16 players, one more than the NBA-mandated limit, and are working against the clock on a key decision.

Players who have been mentioned as potential cut candidates are Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy and Bronny James. But waiving someone should be the Lakers’ last resort. The front office has reportedly been exploring ways to unload Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt. Neither player has been easy to move, and it sure seems like it’ll stay that way for now.

Lakers Advised to Hang On to Score-First Guard

One player who doesn’t get mentioned as often when the list of new Lakers is brought up is Hardy. A 24-year-old guard, Hardy, who spent time as Luka Doncic’s teammate on the Dallas Mavericks, was acquired in a deal that sent Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards. Although some have been critical of the center-needy Lakers for shipping away a serviceable backup big man for another guard, Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts suggests the team would be better off cutting ties with the recently-signed Kevon Looney over Hardy.

“The Lakers should cut Dalton Knecht or Kevon Looney before they dump Hardy,” Watts wrote. “Looney is on a minimum contract and struggled last season. Los Angeles needs a backup center, but the Lakers have to move on quickly if he doesn’t look better than he did for the Pelicans. Knecht is set to make $4.2 million this season, and the Lakers could decline their team option for the 2027-28 season to move on with minimal financial risk.”

Watts argued that Hardy’s modest salary and fearless approach on the court makes him an easy keeper, even over someone like James, whom the Lakers reportedly “value” quite a bit.

“Hardy is set to make $6 million, and the Lakers have a $6 million team option for next season,” Watts penned. “He gives them more salary-matching to pull off a deadline trade and is more ready for minutes than Knecht. Hardy will fire away when he gets the ball. He is loaded with confidence, and Knecht isn’t the only player the 6’3 guard should be ahead of in the pecking order. Hardy is likely ahead of Bronny James because he is more NBA-ready. Yes, there are flaws, but the Lakers want to win now. Hardy can get buckets and make an impact if his team can hide him on the defensive end.”

L.A. Has Needs; Plus, Who Gets Cut if Trade Doesn’t Materialize?

If Hardy isn’t a Laker at the start of the 2026-27 season, the Lakers better hope they had traded him. Hardy, who averaged 12.6 points per game and shot 42 percent from the 3-point line in 23 games for the Wizards last season, could return the Lakers a couple of second round picks in a trade.

L.A. could also include him in a deal that brings back a dependable backup big man. Straight up waiving him gives up those possibilities.

And it’s not like Hardy has positioned himself to be axed. The Lakers have one player on the roster who, by all accounts, has warranted being cut based on his recent track record. Of course, we are talking about Knecht, a former first round pick.

L.A. will likely continue to seek a taker for Knecht, who is entering only his third season. If there is no movement on a deal, then many of us can guess which player is likely to get the boot.