The Los Angeles Lakers are tied for the best record in the NBA with a 12-2 start to the season. Luka Doncic looks like the early MVP favorite for good reason with his incredible stats and dominant offensive play on a nightly basis. However, not everyone is impressed with the Lakers and ready to view them as a legitimate NBA Championship contender due to the great first month.

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ESPN’s longtime NBA reporter Ramona Shelburne revealed that she’s questioning the weak schedule so far:

“Well, it’s easy to find your way when you’re playing one of the easiest schedules in the league. They also have an extremely easy schedule over the next three or four games. They’ve got two games against Utah, a game against Sacramento, and then you have the Hornets here. The day after Thanksgiving, there it is: a game at San Antonio. So, if they keep doing what they’ve been doing, you’re looking at a team that could be 16-2 heading into that matchup (vs the) San Antonio Spurs. That’s the real measuring stick because, as Tim said, they’ve been winning games against bad teams.”

Shelburne called out the team for having a weak schedule and for having more favorable games coming up. The Lakers have had one of the easiest schedules from an objective standard, but they’ve also won games against good teams. Shelburne is showing she doesn’t fully believe in the roster behind Austin Reaves, JJ Redick, and Doncic.

Shelburne Cited Damning Lakers Luka Doncic Stat

One noteworthy issue for the Lakers is that Doncic basically carries the entire offense when he’s on the court. Role players like Walker Kessler, Matisse Thybulle, and Ziaire Williams get playing time for their defense and ability to score only when wide open.

Shelburne revealed that the Lakers have a terrible 4th quarter stat with Luka on the bench:

“But one of the things that’s concerning about the Lakers is that they have one of the worst net ratings in the fourth quarter. In other words, they’re building leads but giving them up and blowing them. Then you have Luka having to come back into games and take over. You can get away with that against bad teams, but you certainly can’t against good ones.” The comment explains why she is afraid for the Lakers in games against tougher teams like the Spurs and Houston Rockets. Even the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have remained tough with their respective injuries changing the West dynamic.

Examining The Lakers Play Vs Good Teams

The Lakers have a 5-2 record this season against teams with a record currently .500 or better. A road victory over the Detroit Pistons with Doncic out injured was arguably the most impressive win of the season.

Splitting games against the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers add one win and loss each to this record. The other wins came against flawed teams from the East, like the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

Shelburne’s criticisms could be argued as unfair since they have a good record against good teams. However, it is worth noting that the Lakers have yet to face any of the top contenders in the league yet.