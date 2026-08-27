Ex-Lakers’ Anthony Davis Proposed to Land With Celtics in 4-Player NBA Trade

At this time seven years ago, he was dubbed the future. The man who would gracefully accept the torch handed to him by the legendary LeBron James. The 26-year-old, still a year or two from entering his prime, who would carry the Los Angeles Lakers’ gilded tradition for the next 10 years, until he would rank somewhere in the top 10 all time in both points and rebounds.

Roughly 2600 days later, it has been nearly 19 months since Anthony Davis has been out of mind in Laker land. Even longer since the Lakers faithful let go of the belief that Davis, the top pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, would maybe go down as one of the five greatest players to wear a purple-and-gold uniform.

Now with the Washington Wizards, Davis’ NBA life has changed drastically since he was shockingly dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in a trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles in February 2025.

Davis might not be done changing teams.

Hypothetical Trade: Former Lakers Star Gets Sent to … the Celtics

With the Wizards rebuilding — and probably nowhere near interested in handing Davis a multi-year contract worth close to $300 million — the 10-time All-Star could be on the move again. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are relatively thin in the frontcourt and could use some firepower to recoup the loss of Jaylen Brown, who was moved in a head-scratching trade to the rival Philadelphia 76ers. (At least the Lakers didn’t trade Davis to the Spurs!)

Here’s a trade that could land Davis with the Celtics, creating a new 1-2 punch with Jayson Tatum.

Wizards receive: Paul George, Jordan Walsh, Baylor Scheierman and a 2030 second round pick (via CHA)

Celtics receive: Anthony Davis

In this hypothetical trade, the Wizards remove the risk of committing years and hundreds of millions to the 33-year-old, oft-injured Davis. They also land a pair of emerging talents in Scheierman and Walsh.

In two years, the rebuilding Wizards could have over $100 million off their books once George’s deal expires and two players who can help the franchise work back into a winning direction.

For the Celtics, Davis is a superstar talent and a franchise-changer … when healthy. Boston would obviously hope Davis could play a couple of seasons injury-free and give Tatum the mega frontcourt star he has never had. If Davis, a five-time All-NBA performer and three-time single-season blocks leader, escapes injury in Boston, the Celtics could add one of the top players in the league at a relative bargain.

Looking Back at Davis the Laker

Plenty of Lakers fans were disappointed when they saw the Davis trade … until they learned who was coming back in the deal. That’s not to say L.A. didn’t enjoy the 5 ½ seasons Davis spent as James’ co-star.

Over his Lakers tenure, Davis averaged 24.8 points, 11 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He achieved four All-Star appearances and two All-NBA nods. He was also twice a member of the All-Defensive First Team.

And of course, Davis was a major driving force in the Lakers’ run to the 2020 NBA championship.

Perhaps it is safe to say that the Lakers got the very best of Davis, when he was at the apex of his career and was a nightmare for teams on both sides of the floor.