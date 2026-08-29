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Lakers Champion Hit With ‘1 in 400 Million’ Disaster After Lightning Strike Floods New Home

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Anthony Davis #3 and Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as they are helped up off the floor by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 and Andre Drummond #2, after their collision, during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on May 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, now of the Philadelphia 76ers, is looking ahead to the new season like every other new addition. Part of that means settling into a new city.

However, Caldwell-Pope’s home received a harsh welcome. 

According to Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh, Caldwell-Pope’s Philly welcome took an unexpected turn as his wife revealed that their apartment in their new city was struck by lightning. She admitted to fleeing at the sound of a loud ‘bang.’

“McKenzie added she had been told by an electrician there was a ‘1 in 400 million chance of an apartment unit getting struck like the Caldwell-Popes,” Stumbaugh wrote.

Caldwell-Pope, 33, has moved around quite a bit in his career but this would be his first time playing for Philadelphia. 

He would be joining a strong roster that includes the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and new stars like LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

Ex-Lakers Star Hit With Disaster Minutes After Settling Into New Home

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers
GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 07: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Moda Center on May 07, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Caldwell-Pope joined the Sixers this summer on a one-year deal. He signed a $3.88 million contract having played the 2025-26 season with the Memphis Grizzlies. He agreed to a buyout from the Grizzlies to join.

He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 51 games in the 2025-26 season. He joins the Sixers as a depth piece as part of the low-cost veteran additions this summer. 

The other being James and unlike Caldwell-Pope, the veteran superstar reportedly opted against living in Philadelphia and would fly from New York by helicopter. 

For now, Caldwell-Pope would hope that the lightning scare was only a rare occurrence and he can focus his attention towards playing for the Sixers.  

The 33-year-old helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA title in the Bubble, averaging 12.8 points per game in L.A. five-game series victory over the Miami Heat. Caldwell-Pope was traded to the Washington Wizards after the following season.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Champion Hit With ‘1 in 400 Million’ Disaster After Lightning Strike Floods New Home

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