Lakers Champion Hit With ‘1 in 400 Million’ Disaster After Lightning Strike Floods New Home

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, now of the Philadelphia 76ers, is looking ahead to the new season like every other new addition. Part of that means settling into a new city.

However, Caldwell-Pope’s home received a harsh welcome.

According to Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh, Caldwell-Pope’s Philly welcome took an unexpected turn as his wife revealed that their apartment in their new city was struck by lightning. She admitted to fleeing at the sound of a loud ‘bang.’

“McKenzie added she had been told by an electrician there was a ‘1 in 400 million chance of an apartment unit getting struck like the Caldwell-Popes,” Stumbaugh wrote.

Caldwell-Pope, 33, has moved around quite a bit in his career but this would be his first time playing for Philadelphia.

He would be joining a strong roster that includes the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and new stars like LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

Ex-Lakers Star Hit With Disaster Minutes After Settling Into New Home

Caldwell-Pope joined the Sixers this summer on a one-year deal. He signed a $3.88 million contract having played the 2025-26 season with the Memphis Grizzlies. He agreed to a buyout from the Grizzlies to join.

He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 51 games in the 2025-26 season. He joins the Sixers as a depth piece as part of the low-cost veteran additions this summer.

The other being James and unlike Caldwell-Pope, the veteran superstar reportedly opted against living in Philadelphia and would fly from New York by helicopter.

For now, Caldwell-Pope would hope that the lightning scare was only a rare occurrence and he can focus his attention towards playing for the Sixers.

The 33-year-old helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA title in the Bubble, averaging 12.8 points per game in L.A. five-game series victory over the Miami Heat. Caldwell-Pope was traded to the Washington Wizards after the following season.