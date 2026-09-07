Lakers Dealt Exciting News With Latest Walker Kessler Prediction Next To Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers took a big swing this NBA offseason by making a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler. The Lakers have had eyes on a top-tier big man over the past few years, ever since Anthony Davis was traded for Luka Doncic, and now, moving on from D’Andre Ayton and a few other bigs, they have a star center.

Through his first four seasons in the NBA, Kessler has been somewhat of a question mark. He’s shown flashes of being one of the top shot-blockers and lob threats in the league, but injuries have kept him out for long spells during his time with the Jazz.

However, now on a new team with Doncic, Austin Reaves, and a completely revamped roster, Kessler has big expectations on his shoulders and is poised to take a leap, potentially set to become an All-Star for the first time.

Walker Kessler Poised For A Big Leap Playing With Luka Doncic

Writing for Bleacher Report, Mo Dakhil named Kessler one of a few players expected to take a jump in performance this upcoming season. He’s shown flashes, but has to put together a healthy season on a winning team.

But now on the Lakers with Doncic and Reaves, Kessler could finally be ready to show his full potential on a team that desperately needs what he brings to the table.

“What makes this season a leap opportunity for Kessler is that he gets to play with one of the best lob-throwers in the NBA, Luka Doncic,” Dakhil wrote. “Getting that opportunity to catch lobs and also rebound the misses from Doncic as he rolls to the rim should see his scoring numbers go up. Kessler is a great pick-and-roll partner for Luka, and it should pay immediate dividends.”

In the five games Kessler played last year before undergoing shoulder surgery, he put up 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, three assists, and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes per night. The scoring was a career-high, but he averaged more rebounds and blocks in the past.

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With that, averages of 20 points, 12 rebounds, and at least two blocks a game feel very reasonable. Those numbers would be a godsend for a Lakers team that has gone without a high-caliber two-way big man, and with Doncic leading the way, that’s exactly what they need. Additionally, Kessler has shown potential shooting the ball, an area of his game that, if improved, could be dangerous in Los Angeles next year.

“In the few games Kessler played last season, he experimented with adding a three-ball, attempting 1.6 three-pointers over five games. If that is an addition to his game, that would be a pretty big leap and would be worth the hefty price the Lakers paid for him.”

Along with signing Kessler to a four-year, $130 million deal, the Lakers sent two first-rounders and two pick swaps back to the Jazz. A hefty price tag, but if he can take another leap, well worth what the team gave up this summer for the 25-year-old center.

Having A Top-Tier Center Is Great News For The Lakers

Since Davis was traded for Doncic, the Lakers have been in search of an elite big man to play down low. Things didn’t work out with Ayton this past season, and though Los Angeles was linked to a few other big names in trade rumors, they took a swing on Kessler.

With that, having a player with his skill set is exactly what the Lakers need to have a successful 2026-27 campaign. Paint defense, specifically rim protection, was an issue last year for the team, and Kessler’s arrival marks the first point in Doncic’s LA tenure that he has a center who, at least on paper, has all the tools to get the most out of the franchise star.

During his time with the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic proved he played well with players like Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively, Dwight Powell, and PJ Washington. None of them are too similar to Kessler, but considering his size and defensive impact compared to all of those, he might even be a step up.

That’s all to say that, with Doncic now the centerpiece of the Lakers franchise, as they’ve said in the past, adding talent that fits well around him was their sole priority this summer. Though Kessler has yet to play a minute for the Purple and Gold just yet, he was a name Doncic wanted the front office to target, and they sent out a big haul to get him.

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Regardless of whether Kessler hits an All-Star-level peak, him performing at the same level he did when healthy in Utah means the Lakers are going to get more out of Doncic, Reaves, and the rest of the wings on their roster. He opens up the floor on offense, is a top-tier pick-and-roll partner, and gives the rest of the players a safety cushion on the defensive end.

Yes, Kessler wasn’t the super-duper star-level player many thought the Lakers would land this summer, but if he stays healthy, it could mean Los Angeles has locked down a strong core for the next few years.