Insider Shares Update on Lakers’ Expected LeBron James Contract Offer

The Los Angeles Lakers have some work to do this offseason. After picking up Luka Doncic in a stunning trade midway through the 2024-25 campaign, the Lakers have shifted their priorities, as they have begun building around Doncic, despite also featuring the legendary LeBron James on their roster.

With free agency looming for James, rumors have begun swirling about his future with L.A. While it initially seemed like the team was going to let James walk, the front office has changed its tune, and it seems intent on keeping him in town. However, according to a new report, it doesn’t sound like the Lakers are going to break the bank in their effort to re-sign James.

Lakers Not Expected to Offer LeBron James ‘Anywhere Close’ to Max Contract

By now, the story surrounding James should pretty much be common knowledge for Lakers fans. Fresh off another strong season at the age of 41 (20.9 PPG, 7.2 APG, 6.1 RPG, 51.5 FG%), James has some big decisions about his future. Retirement is always an option at this stage of the game, but if he wants to keep playing, he will have the freedom to join whichever teams he wants to suit up for.

On paper, it would seemingly make sense for Los Angeles to stick with James, as he has shown few signs of decline, even as he prepares to turn 42 years old in December. The problem is that the Lakers actually looked better last season when they were operating with just Doncic and Austin Reaves (who’s also a free agent) on the court.

James’ fit alongside this duo has been the subject of debate for months now, but L.A. appears willing to give this group another shot. The price is going to have to be right, though. While the Lakers can offer James a three-year contract worth up to $182 million, it sounds like they don’t intend on coming “anywhere close” to that lofty figure.

“The Lakers technically could offer James a maximum of three years and $182 million to stay, but nobody around the league expects the team to offer James anywhere close to that,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported.

Lakers Walking a Dangerous Line with LeBron James

At this point, money probably isn’t a primary concern for James, as he’s made over $580 million from just contracts in the NBA alone. However, if a team like the Golden State Warriors, for example, were to offer him more money than the Lakers, would that be an offer he’s willing to take? At some point, there’s going to be a dollar figure that makes the answer to that question become a “yes.”

Los Angeles needs to play its hands correctly, because if it makes one wrong move, James could bolt. Not handing him a max contract certainly makes sense, but the front office needs to give him a decent offer at the very least if it has any intent of keeping him in town. It seems like James is trending towards re-signing with the Lakers, but the front office needs to make sure it doesn’t drop the ball as it attempts to cross the finish line on this deal.