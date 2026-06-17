Insider Claims LeBron James Has Already Made Decision on Lakers Future

The NBA offseason is officially upon us, and it’s clear that the next few months are going to be extremely important for the Los Angeles Lakers. Right off the bat, the team is going to have to make some big decisions on the futures of LeBron James and Austin Reaves, and it’s not a stretch to say that what happens with these two guys will likely determine how the rest of the offseason unfolds.

When it comes to L.A.’s free agency plans, reports have indicated that it is more likely the team will re-sign Reaves than James. However, the team isn’t exactly just letting James walk away in free agency, contrary to what rumors circulating around the league are suggesting. In fact, according to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, James may actually wind up sticking with the Lakers after all.

Insider Believes LeBron James Will Re-Sign with Lakers

James’ playing future has been the subject of much speculation for quite some time now, which isn’t much of a surprise when considering the fact that he is still dominating at the age of 41. While he ceded a significant chunk of the Lakers’ offensive responsibilities to Luka Doncic and Reaves, James still earned an All-Star selection this past season after putting up some more big numbers (20.9 PPG, 7.2 APG, 6.1 RPG, 51.5 FG%).

The problem when it comes to James’ fit with the Lakers is that the team actually looked better when just Doncic and Reaves were running the show. Still, this trio didn’t get a ton of time on the court together last season, so it’s fair to wonder if it is worth running it back with this group in hopes that everyone can simply stay healthy.

All signs have been pointing to James departing in free agency, but there’s been some recent momentum towards him re-signing with Los Angeles. Sure enough, NBA insider Marc J. Spears confirmed that he is hearing James is trending towards returning to the Lakers, while also revealing that his former teammate, Kevin Love, could be joining him on the West Coast.

“I’m hearing that he’s likely coming back,” Spears revealed on “NBA Today.” “I am curious, under this new Lakers regime, what the number is … I also am hearing that one of his old teammates from Cleveland, Kevin Love, could likely be joining the Lakers too.”

Should the Lakers Re-Sign LeBron James?

James is obviously approaching the end of his career, but that isn’t really a concern at this point in time. He seems intent on chasing another title before he rides off into the sunset, whether that be with the Lakers or with another team. Of course, any team that fields James is going to have a better shot at winning games, as he is still playing at an incredibly high level.

The main priority, though, should be re-signing Reaves, and if that means losing James, so be it. Even if the team re-signs James, it is simply punting big decisions that will need to be addressed in the future down the line, while also limiting the front office’s ability to properly build up the rest of the roster. Losing James would certainly hurt, but if it comes as a result of keeping Reaves in town, it’s a move Los Angeles may have to make.