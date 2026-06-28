Experts Split on Whether LeBron James Plays For the Lakers or for West Rival

The Los Angeles Lakers have already taken care of the biggest priority they had in free agency. That was signing Austin Reaves to a deal to bring him back. With Reaves back in tow, they can move on to figuring out if they want to bring back their other free agents.

Reaves signed a max contract, so that leaves less money for Los Angeles to use on other players. That includes LeBron James, who is a free agent after eight seasons with the team. Now, they have to decide whether or not they want to keep him.

Experts at The Athletic are split on whether or not he will stay in Los Angeles or play for the Warriors.

Experts Unsure if LeBron James Will Re-Sign With the Lakers

Two writers from The Athletic are unsure if he will sign with LA or play for Golden State. Christian Clark would rather see him play for the Warriors because of what he can do for their offense.

“He could easily slide into a wing creator role while Butler recovers. Imagine how much fun he’d have finding Curry for ridiculous 3s and serving up alley-oop passes for Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg? This could be a feel-good story, and even if the Warriors failed to win multiple playoff rounds, it wouldn’t be viewed as a disappointment,” writes Clark.

However, Joe Vardon believes that Los Angeles is still the best place for James to be.

“The Lakers can pay him way more than the Cavs can, which I think would be a problem in Cleveland. How do you think LeBron would feel about walking into the locker room, looking around, and realizing he is barely outearning Craig Porter Jr. and being behind Sam Merrill on the payroll?” Vardon wrote.

While this is what these writers want to see happen with James’ final chapter, those are the two most likely pursuers for James if he doesn’t re-sign with the Lakers. James is still looking for an opportunity to win a championship, and Cleveland and Golden State offer that chance.

Los Angeles has Bigger Needs to fill than Bringing Back LeBron James

James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. When he was at his peak, almost no one could stop him. However, James is not at his peak anymore. He is 41 years old and is very close to retiring. He should no longer be a top priority for the Lakers.

Los Angeles has bigger issues to address on the roster. They need a better starting center. They also need to find better defenders in the backcourt off the bench. Keeping James at the expense of those other needs is not a smart move for the team, even if James is an all-time great.

The Lakers need to consider those other needs ahead of bringing back the oldest player in the league.