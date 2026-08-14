Former Lakers Guard Announces Next Career Move After Workout With NBA Players

Former NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley, who once played for the Los Angeles Lakers, will continue his basketball career next season as he joins a French club.

Beverley signed with Boulazac Basket Dordogne in France to play in the 2026-2027 season. The announcement was made by the team in a social media post on Thursday.

Patrick Beverley Worked Out With NBA Players

This comes after he was seen working out with numerous NBA stars in the newly opened players-only performance center in Playa Vista, Los Angeles, featuring two official NBA-specification basketball courts.

This continues Beverley’s European basketball career, which saw him play in Israel and Greece after leaving the NBA in 2024.

Beverley played for Hapoel Tel Aviv in the 2024-2025 season before signing with PAOK in Greece, where he competed in the Greek GBL and the FIBA Europe Cup.

Notably, Beverley began his professional career in Europe in 2008 by signing with Dnipro in Ukraine, where he faced harsh conditions and grueling travel before moving on to powerhouse club Olympiacos in Greece and later starring for Spartak St. Petersburg in Russia.

Beverley was initially selected by the Lakers as their 42nd pick in the 2009 NBA Draft but was unsigned.

He played 12 seasons in the NBA for seven different teams, earning a reputation as a fierce, high-energy defensive guard and a three-time NBA All-Defensive selection. Over 666 regular-season games, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game

Beverley made his NBA debut with the Houston Rockets in January 2013. In Houston, Beverley cemented his reputation for high-intensity play, securing an NBA All-Rookie Second Team nod (2013) and his first All-Defensive Second Team selection (2014).

His breakout defensive campaign came in 2016-2017 when he earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors before being sent to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Chris Paul trade.

He spent four productive seasons with the Clippers, serving as the heart of the team and helping them reach their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021, while adding a third All-Defensive selection to his resume in 2020.

Patrick Beverley Named Current Lakers Guard The Hardest Player To Guard

Patrick Beverley has high respect for current Lakers star Luka Doncic, whom he called “the hardest player he ever guarded.”

“He’s the only person in the NBA that I went home and was like ‘it’s nothing I can do.’ I can’t do nothing with him,” Beverley said in his appearance in Fred VanVleet’s Unguarded Podcast. “(He is the hardest player) I’ve ever had to guard. And it wasn’t even moves. It was, he knew exactly what to do. I’m not gonna dribble in front of him. It ain’t muscle, people would think that.”

Beverley faced Doncic when he was still with the Dallas Mavericks. They played against each other in the 2020 NBA playoffs, when Beverley was still with the LA Clippers.

Doncic, who is also considered one of the best European players ever, has already accumulated six All-NBA First Team selections, six All-Star selections, and two scoring titles.

Now, Doncic is expected to be the face of the Lakers next season after the exit of LeBron James. Meanwhile, Beverley is back in Europe.