Former Lakers Champion Named Hall of Fame Finalist

The last time the Los Angeles Lakers won a championship, Dwight Howard was anchoring the defense at the center position. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the leading stars for Frank Vogel’s team.

Fast forward to the year 2025, and Howard has been out of the NBA since the 2021-22 season concluded. Now, the 18-year NBA veteran is among the front runners to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

According to Steve Aschburner of NBA.com, Howard and Carmelo Anthony, who also donned a Lakers jersey at the end of his career, have both been named as finalist for the Hall of Fame class of 2025.

“Anthony and Howard are two of 17 finalists announced Friday from the North American, Women’s, Men’s Veterans, Women’s Veterans, International and Contributor categories. Results of voting by the Honors Committee will be announced on April 5 at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in San Antonio,” Aschburner wrote.

At this point, it’s still not a guarantee that Howard will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Nevertheless, it’s a clear indication that he will be part of that pantheon of greats sooner or later. After all, he was among the most dominant players in the NBA during his prime, earning eight All-Star appearances.

Lakers’ Recently Acquired Alex Len

Since Howard left the Lakers, the front office has failed to find a long-term solution at the center position. Those struggles looked to have changed when Rob Pelinka traded for Mark Williams at the Feb. 6 trade deadline. However, the trade was then rescinded after Williams failed a medical exam.

As such, the Lakers were forced to pivot after the trade deadline had closed. Pelinka quickly pivoted, signing Alex Len via free agency. Len had previously been traded by the Sacramento Kings and subsequently waived by the Washington Wizards.

Christian Wood was waived in the process, leaving Los Angeles with Len and Jaxson Hayes as their healthy, senior big men. Len has already made his Lakers debut, playing 22 minutes, scoring 4 points and grabbing 7 rebounds.

Lakers Face a Fight Over Mark Williams Decision

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Charlotte Hornets have contacted the NBA to explore their options following the Lakers’ decision to rescind their trade offer for Williams.

“The Charlotte Hornets have been in contact with the NBA as they explore options to dispute the Los Angeles Lakers’ failed physical assessment of Mark Williams, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported. “The Williams/Dalton Knecht trade was nixed Saturday, and now Hornets weigh avenues to challenge.”

Unfortunately for Charlotte, the Lakers were within their rights to cancel the deal, assuming they did find some concerning results from Williams medical. Therefore, both teams will now move forward with their current rosters.

Pelinka will likely return to the trade market during the summer. A long-term solution at the center position will undoubtedly be a priority. Whether a player that fits the bill becomes available will remain to be seen. Nevertheless, Lakers fans should be excited that the franchise appears to have a plan.

Doncic is Los Angeles’ star of the future. Ensuring he gets the right players around him is essential, and the offseason will likely see the front office begin making moves to ensure Doncic has a contending team to lead in the coming years.