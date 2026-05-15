Four Teams Have Interest In Stealing Austin Reaves From Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will have some competition in the offseason to pay Austin Reaves as a free agent. Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka has committed all season long to wanting to make Reaves a big part of the future, but other teams may dictate how much he pays the young guard. Reaves had a breakout season taking his game to another level and would have been an All-Star if not for health issues.

The Athletic reported the four teams that most want to sign Reaves away from the Lakers:

“At present, the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, who both have needs at the guard position, are the only teams with the sort of salary-cap space available to meet that sort of financial mark. Other teams that are known to have some interest in Reaves — like Utah and Atlanta, per league sources — would need to make roster moves to find the necessary space. League sources say winning will be a significant factor in Reaves’ thinking.”

The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets both make a lot of sense since they are the only teams outside of the Lakers to have a lot of cap space. Both the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz were also named as having hopes to increase cap space.

Examining Team’s Desires To Land Austin Reaves

Brooklyn and Chicago would likely view Reaves as their top free agent option to make a big offer. The Nets currently lack a true star and need to improve next season since they don’t own their draft pick. Chicago has a few core pieces, but Reaves could help with their playoff chances.

Atlanta had a big upswing this season to reach the sixth seed after trading Trae Young to build around Jalen Johnson as the new face of the franchise. Reaves would join a young core that perfectly matches his timeline of players now entering their NBA prime.

Utah getting a top two draft pick and acquiring Jaren Jackson last trade deadline gives them incentive to improve. Reaves is the best possible offensive player on the market that they could realistically add to the roster. All four teams would get significantly better with Reaves.

Why Lakers Still Remain Top Favorite

Reaves is still likely going to re-sign with the Lakers since they have a great relationship already established. Various comments have confirmed that Reaves wants to win and views the Lakers as his dream scenario to return there.

Other teams can up the market to put pressure on the Lakers to pay Reaves more than they desire since they hope to add new talent that fits well around Luka Doncic. However, Reaves has been viewed as the franchise’s number one priority entering the offseason for their long-term future.

The market will determine how much the Lakers will have to pay Reaves, but Pelinka seems fine with matching the best offer given to him. Reaves could have a tougher path if the Lakers make a trade for another difference maker before the free agency period officially begins in the final days of June.