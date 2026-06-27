Lakers Begin Rebuilding New-Look G League Frontcourt With Intriguing Duo

The Los Angeles Lakers have several major roster decisions to make over the coming weeks as the franchise enters a pivotal offseason.

Austin Reaves is set to remain in Los Angeles, but the futures of LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and several other key players have yet to be determined.

Strengthening the frontcourt is expected to be one of Rob Pelinka’s top priorities, with Deandre Ayton holding a player option and Jaxson Hayes‘ future also uncertain.

While much of the attention has focused on the NBA roster, the Lakers have already begun reshaping their frontcourt pipeline at the G League level.

Lakers Begin Rebuilding New-Look G League Frontcourt

In February, South Bay Lakers center Kylor Kelley departed the organization after agreeing to a buyout to pursue an opportunity overseas in the Philippines.

Kelley had become a fixture in South Bay’s frontcourt over the previous two seasons, making more than 60 appearances.

His departure prompted the Lakers to acquire Malik Williams from the College Park Skyhawks in exchange for future draft capital.

Williams quickly emerged as a natural replacement, bringing a more complete skill set that combined scoring, rebounding, and defensive versatility.

Across 17 games to close the season, Williams averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting an impressive 36.9% from three-point range on six attempts per game.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, South Bay has officially relocated and rebranded as the Coachella Valley Lakers.

With the futures of both Williams and last season’s two-way big man Drew Timme uncertain, the organization’s G League frontcourt could look significantly different next season.

High roster turnover is common throughout the G League, and the Lakers have already begun rebuilding that group by reportedly signing centers Robbie Avila and William Kyle III to Exhibit 10 contracts.

Both players are expected to suit up for the Lakers during Summer League before competing in training camp, with Exhibit 10 agreements providing a financial incentive to join Coachella Valley if they are waived.

The organization has also reportedly signed 6-foot-7 forward AK Okereke to a two-way contract, positioning him to split time between the Lakers and Coachella Valley next season.

Robbie Avila and William Kyle III Bring Contrasting Skill Sets

Avila completed a four-year collegiate career split between Indiana State and Saint Louis.

During his senior season at Saint Louis, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting an eye-catching 41.0% from three-point range.

Across 137 collegiate appearances, Avila shot 37.9% from beyond the arc on 4.1 attempts per game, establishing himself as one of college basketball’s premier stretch bigs.

His versatility extends well beyond his perimeter shooting, with the ability to score efficiently in the post and facilitate offense as a passer.

“Avila is a terrific offensive big man,” The Sporting News’ Stephen Noh wrote in March. “Even though his size will be less of an advantage as a pro, he has so much skill and smarts that he will be a great passer and scorer wherever he ends up next.”

Kyle also completed a four-year college career, finishing at Syracuse, where he averaged 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks across 32 games during his senior season.

Although undersized for a traditional center at 6-foot-9, Kyle established himself as one of the nation’s premier shot blockers, finishing inside the top 10 nationally with 81 blocks.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Kyle worked out for as many as 11 NBA teams before ending his pre-draft schedule.

The Lakers reportedly beat out the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics to secure his signature.

On paper, Kyle fits the type of athletic rim-running big who could thrive alongside Luka Doncic. If he impresses during Summer League and training camp, he could ultimately earn a two-way contract.

For now, however, he and Avila look set to headline a revamped frontcourt for the Coachella Valley Lakers.