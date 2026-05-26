Lakers Get Notable Giannis Antetokounmpo Update From NBA Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams expected to make a serious push for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks want a resolution before the June 23 draft, and the Lakers have the pieces to construct a compelling offer. The framework for a deal exists.

The problem is what Antetokounmpo actually wants.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the two teams that currently intrigue Antetokounmpo most as potential trade destinations are the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. Los Angeles does not appear to be at the top of his list.

Lakers Trade Scenario Worth Watching

Despite the preference concerns, Bleacher Report has outlined a realistic Lakers trade package that Milwaukee would find difficult to dismiss entirely.

The proposed deal would send Antetokounmpo to Los Angeles in exchange for Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, Nick Smith Jr., an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, and a top-five protected 2032 first-round swap. Reaves would opt out of his current deal and sign a four-year, $172 million contract with the Lakers as part of a sign-and-trade to Milwaukee.

The package is substantial. Reaves is one of the better guards in the league and the kind of complementary piece Milwaukee could build around in a rebuild. The draft capital adds long-term value. On paper, it is a credible offer.

The timing also matters. Antetokounmpo’s extension window does not open until October 1, meaning Milwaukee’s best opportunity to complete a trade comes before then, ideally around the draft or the start of free agency in July when teams have maximum financial flexibility.

The Bigger Problem for the Lakers

The trade package may work on paper. Whether Antetokounmpo wants to be in Los Angeles is a separate question entirely.

Stein’s reporting, corroborated by multiple sources since the Chicago draft combine, places Boston and Miami firmly ahead of the Lakers in terms of Antetokounmpo’s preferred destinations. Luka Doncic gives LA a compelling pitch around a young superstar. The organization is coming off a 53-win season and a playoff run that reached the second round. But none of that guarantees they are where Antetokounmpo wants to be.

The Bucks will ultimately weigh the best overall package, and player preference is just one factor in any negotiation. But it is a significant one. Milwaukee has indicated they want to work with Antetokounmpo on an outcome that suits both sides.

What It Means for the Lakers

This offseason is already complicated. Decisions on Reaves, LeBron James, and the broader roster need to be made regardless of what happens with Antetokounmpo. If Reaves is included in a Giannis trade, the Lakers lose one of their most important players. If Antetokounmpo does not want to come to LA, the cost may not be worth paying.

The window to act is six weeks. A lot can change. But right now the reports are not pointing in the Lakers’ direction.

Final Word

The package exists. The desire is there. The timeline is tight.

What is less clear is whether Antetokounmpo sees Los Angeles as his next destination. Until that changes, the Lakers face an uphill battle in the biggest sweepstakes of the offseason.