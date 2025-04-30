Giannis Antetokounmpo Addresses Future Amid Lakers Rumors

Soon after the Milwaukee Bucks were ousted from the 2025 NBA playoffs on April 29, the chatter of Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s future intensified. According to multiple insiders, Antetokounmpo could seek a trade out of Milwaukee after suffering a first-round playoff exit for a third consecutive season.

Former All-Star Carlos Boozer already has Antetokounmpo’s next destination mapped out. Speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Today” on April 29, Boozer urged Antetokounmpo to link up with Luka Doncic on the Lakers.

“If Giannis doesn’t want to come back to Milwaukee, and it’s really up to him if he wants to stay or doesn’t want to stay, that would revitalize the Miami fan base,” Boozer said. “They obviously have a lot of good players. They don’t have that guy, which is kind of what we’re talking about with Houston. They don’t really have that guy.

“But what’s interesting for me, if I’m Giannis and I don’t want to go back to Milwaukee … maybe play with Luka? Maybe go to L.A.? I’m just saying, if he wants to win.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo Addresses Future

After the Bucks were sent packing by the Pacers, Antetokounmpo was asked about his future plans and whether he plans to seek a trade.

“It doesn’t feel good, man,” Antetokounmpo said after the overtime loss, via ESPN’s Jamal Collier. “Just got to look in the mirror and I just have to be better … as a team we work hard. We play the right way. Not being able to win games definitely hurts, but you got to keep doing what you’re doing.”

“I’m not going to do this,” he said of the trade rumors. “I know how it’s going to translate. I don’t know, man. I wish I was still playing and competing and going back and working out.”

The Bucks lost the series, 4-1, despite Antetokounmpo’s heroics. The “Greek Freak” became the first player in NBA history to average at least 32 points, 14 rebounds and six assists through the first five games of the playoffs, per ESPN Research.

How Lakers Can Land Antetokounmpo?

The Lakers would have to up a lot to even engage the Bucks in conversation about a potential Antetokounmpo trade. The team would likely have to part with Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht and multiple first-round picks, and even such a package may not be enough to entice the Bucks.

According to multiple insiders, teams such as the Rockets, Nets and Thunder may have the requisite assets to put together an enticing package. Even the Spurs could emerge as a dark-horse candidate if they’re willing to part with prized rookie Stephon Castle.

The Nets (-200) have the shortest odds to pull off an Antetokounmpo trade, per online sportsbook Bovada, followed by the Spurs (+325), Lakers (+450) and Heat (+500).

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets and Antetokounmpo have mutual interest due to the latter’s affinity for the Big Apple.

“Multiple league personnel that have spoken with The Post say Giannis Antetokounmpo has been and remains Plan A for the Nets,” Lewis wrote on March 31.

“If Antetokounmpo gets traded elsewhere this summer, that may make GM Sean Marks’ path simple, tanking for another year and building through the lottery.