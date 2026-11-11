Lakers Get Good News As Recently Signed Center Could Fix Biggest Issue

While the Los Angeles Lakers are 10-2 and first in the Western Conference standings, the team’s biggest issue all season has been the backup center position, which the front office might have fixed with the latest signing of big man Carson Cooper on a two-way contract.

Though the Lakers have seen a great start to the year for Walker Kessler, the minutes when he’s not on the floor have been a massive concern. Three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney was expected to play that role, but through 12 games, he clearly hasn’t been anything close to an ideal option to play backup center minutes.

Los Angeles also has Sandro Mamukelashvili as a stretch-five option, but after signing Cooper, the Purple and Gold might be closer to finding that traditional center the front office has been looking for through the first three weeks of what has been a very successful start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Lakers New Center Could Be Answer To Backup Center Hole

Writing about the Lakers’ signing of Cooper after snagging the top seed in the West, Chris Lambert believes there’s a decent chance the former Michigan State center has a chance to play a big role for the franchise.

“The Los Angeles Lakers pounced on a great opportunity to potentially address their backup center issue by signing rookie Carson Cooper to a two-way contract,” he wrote. “Cooper was a four-year player under Tom Izzo at Michigan State. He brings a versatile game to LA’s frontcourt at 6-foot-11.”

Cooper appeared in just one game for the Memphis Grizzlies this season before getting waived. He put up one point, two rebounds, and one assist in the first three minutes of his NBA career, but there are signs he has a lot more to show.

“Cooper isn’t going to wow Laker fans with some incredible pick-and-pop work or an insanely deep bag of post-scoring tricks. The 22-year-old is going to be a get-the-job-done big, and that’s what this team needs,” Lambert added.

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“Cooper is an effective screener and roller who finishes well on the move and can get up for a lob. Around the basket, he has good touch and started showing off real feel as a short roll passer later in his time at Michigan State. Defensively, he’s a solid rim protector, rebounder, and isn’t restricted to being just a drop coverage big, as he has continued to improve at moving his feet defensively.”

The writer also stated that Memphis has a strong recent track record of finding and developing young talent. That point might seem moot considering he was waived after playing one game, but the Grizzlies needed another roster spot, and the Lakers might be the final beneficiaries of a team that couldn’t make up its mind about which prospects to keep around.

“To get a player with his level of experience from college, with the development he got in a winning environment, you probably couldn’t find a rookie big on the two-way market more ready to go than he is. He’s far from a perfect player, but he sets a hard screen, is a good roller, is tough, is not a liability defensively, and has an impressive overall feel for the game. That’s all this group is looking for.”

Los Angeles Swaps Big Men In Latest Move

The Lakers signed Cooper to a two-way contract on Tuesday, November 10, in the process of waiving Lawson Lovering, who was previously on the roster for an extremely limited stint.

The former player saw action in only two games and grabbed just one rebound in the total two minutes he played on the court. Lovering wasn’t expected to play a big role for the team, but after his very brief tenure in the Purple and Gold, it was clear the Lakers saw Cooper as the better option as a two-way and reserve center.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was the first to report Los Angeles’ latest move.

“The Los Angeles Lakers plan to sign center Carson Cooper to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Cooper was with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season,” he wrote in a post on X.

For now, it’s uncertain if, how, or when Cooper will get on the court for the Lakers, or if he will truly be an answer for the hole at the backup center position.

As Lambert wrote, there’s hope he can contribute, but it’s currently undetermined how head coach JJ Redick will work him into the lineup.