Report: Lakers Sign Young 6’11” Center After Grabbing 1st Seed in West

The Los Angeles Lakers have made another addition to the roster. Center Carson Cooper will join L.A. on a two-way deal.

Cooper had joined the Memphis Grizzlies also on a two-way deal after he went undrafted this year.

“Not selected in the 2026 draft, Cooper began the season on a two-way deal with the Grizzlies and appeared in one game. He’ll join the Lakers on a similar deal, and Lawson Lovering has been waived to open up a two-way slot for Cooper,” NBC Sports Raphielle Johnson wrote.

The Michigan State product had a decent senior year to close out his college career. He averaged 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds but it didn’t land him a draft selection.

Lakers Sign Undrafted Center to Two-Way Contract

Cooper will now split time with the Lakers G-League affiliate the South Bay Lakers. He won’t be the only Laker with G League experience and this could be a chance for him to earn a place in an NBA franchise.

Chances at the center position could be interesting for Cooper as head coach JJ Redick doesn’t currently have a plethora of natural center options outside the starter Walker Kessler.

With Kevon Looney in the rotation, the much younger Cooper could compete for rotation minutes with the veteran. If he can replicate his NCAA form that took Michigan to the Sweet 16, he could earn good depth minutes.

At 6-foot-11, he has the build but there was little to no opportunity he get a place in Memphis with the likes of Zach Edey, Isiah Stewart and Quinten Post in the center position.

Cooper could draw inspiration from Austin Reaves who went undrafted in 2021. The Lakers guard has since grown into a valuable part of the franchise and signed a lucrative extension this past summer. He was the first undrafted player to sign a max deal.