1-Time All-Star Named Lakers ‘Best’ Free Agent Target on Minimum Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers look to be in a tough position after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $104 million contract. Due to being slightly above the second apron now, they’ll have to get creative if they want to add free agents.

Stephen Noh of The Sporting News listed the “best” free agent targets for the Lakers, including former All-Star Gordon Hayward on a minimum deal.

“Hayward had a disastrous second half of the season after being acquired by the Thunder, failing to crack the rotation and looking timid when he did play. Sam Presti admitted at the end of the season that it was a mistake to trade for him,” Noh wrote on July 1. “That outcome was surprising given that Hayward was playing well in Charlotte before the trade, averaging 14.5 points per game and contributing solid defense.

“At age 34 and after an injury-plagued career, he’s not close to the guy he was 10 years ago. But he is a 37.0% 3-point shooter who can do a little bit of everything. Hayward is worth a minimum based on his awful level this season. He might be totally washed, but he would definitely be worth a flier at a price near the minimum.”

Lakers Plan to Talk About James Taking $1 Million Less

With the second apron heavily limiting what teams can do in trades and free agency, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that James’ agent, Rich Paul, plans to discuss with the Los Angeles Lakers about him taking $1 million less to get under that apron.

“The maximum deal of $104 million would put the Lakers about $1 million over the league’s new punitive salary second apron and would severely limit the team’s roster flexibility.”

“James’ agent Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, is planning to discuss with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka the possibility of taking $1 million or so below the maximum to keep Los Angeles under the $188.9 million second apron, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote on July 3.

The Lakers have 15 players on the roster, so they’d have to make a move regardless if they want to add a free agent. But being over the second apron doesn’t allow them to aggregate player salaries going out in trades. The Lakers also can’t take back more money than they send out in a trade.

Even Hayward, who could take a minimum deal, wouldn’t be able to be signed by the Lakers until they make a move to have less than 15 players on the roster.

How Hayward Would Help the Lakers

Hayward showed in the 2023-24 season that he could still play at a decent level, averaging 14.5 points in 25 games for the Charlotte Hornets. When he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, however, the 34-year-old struggled.

In 26 games with the Thunder, he averaged just 5.3 points per game.

Hayward has been a decent 3-point shooter in his career, shooting over 38.3% in each of his last five seasons besides one. With the Los Angeles Lakers needing to improve in that department after taking the fewest 3-pointers per game last year, he could be a decent, cheap option to fill that void.

It’d be a risk given his age and down production with the Thunder, but if the Lakers are handicapped due to the second apron, there might not be many better options.