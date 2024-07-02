Lakers Rookie Bronny James Breaks Silence on Teaming Up With LeBron

Bronny James is not worried about the added pressure of playing with his dad, LeBron James, with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers selected Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the NBA draft. The team officially introduced the younger James during a press conference on Tuesday, July 2.

One of the questions on everyone’s mind was how Bronny would handle the expectations of playing with his father, who is widely viewed as one of the best players of all time. He said it’s not much different than what he’s dealt with coming up with an eye on the NBA.

“I’ve been dealing with stuff like this my whole life. It’s nothing different. I’ve been dealing with it my whole life,” Bronny James said.

Bronny has some unique experience and insight as he makes the leap to the NBA level. But the 19-year-old guard maintained he wasn’t following his dad around all day.

“I had my own basketball stuff going on,” Bronny James said with a smile. “I wasn’t really in my dad’s pocket all day, following him around the Lakers facility.”

LeBron James Visits for Lakers Bronny Introduction

LeBron James watching Bronny’s introductory press conference from the back of the presser pic.twitter.com/HyzvKLoszv — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) July 2, 2024

One notable guest at the press conference was LeBron James, who watched his son’s first pro press conference from the back of the room. Bronny credited his dad for teaching him some valuable parts of the game while speaking to the media.

“Just building the foundation of playing the right way,” Bronny James said. “Be coachable and playing my role.”

James hasn’t spoken in-depth on the reality of playing with his son. However, he has shown some emotion on social media.

“With the 55th in the 2024 NBA draft. The Los Angeles Lakers select……. Bronny James,” LeBron tweeted on June 30 with some crying emojis. “Just had a moment!”

James opted out of the final year of his deal with the Lakers. However, the expectation is that he’ll return, either on a three-year max extension or at a slightly lesser value as the Lakers look to add talent.

JJ Redick Defends Bronny James

It’s been an interesting route to the NBA for Bronny James. He suffered cardiac arrest during practice a year ago, which put his future in question. Despite the setback, James was able to make it on the court last season with USC for his only college season. He averaged just 4.8 points per game and shot 36.6% from the field.

There’s been some pushback over the Lakers’ selection of Bronny James, with some pointing out potential nepotism due to LeBron. Lakers coach JJ Redick defended Bronny during the press conference.

“We didn’t give Bronny anything,” Redick said. “Bronny has earned this through hard work.”

He continued: “Prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as case study 1 … There’s a lot to like about his game.”

The Lakers are still looking to improve their roster. The team has stuck out on some notable free agent signings, including Klay Thompson. Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said LA will continue to do what they can.

“If right deal comes and we have to put in draft picks, we will,” Pelinka said. “We’re now in the apron world. … Does it make good trades more challenging? Yes. Does it make good trades impossible? No.”

The Lakers will get a first look at Bronny James and first-round pick Dalton Knecht during Summer League, which is set to start on July 8.