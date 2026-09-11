The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of changes to their roster this offseason, building around Luka Doncic and parting ways with LeBron James.

Doncic has fully recovered from his hamstring injury that kept him out late last season and the entirety of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

And after Doncic hosted the Lakers for a minicamp in Slovenia last month, the franchise received great news about their superstar.

Great Luka Doncic News for the Lakers

According to Martin Pavcnik of Sportklub, Luka Doncic has entered the final phase of his preparations for next season. He recently resumed his training after taking a short break and will be flying back to Los Angeles after September 20.

Pavcnik added that Doncic has fully recovered from his hamstring injury and has completed his rehabilitation.

The Lakers superstar worked with his long-time trainer, Anze Macek, who helped him get back to around 230 pounds, which is lower than his listed weight of 240 points.

It’s great news for the Lakers that Doncic isn’t just healthy but is already in shape, compared to previous seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic has been criticized over the years for not coming into training camp out of shape and using the season to shed some extra weight.

Another huge factor in Doncic’s offseason is that he skipped national team duties for the first time since 2019.

The 27-year-old was well-rested, plus he got to spend time with her two daughters amid personal issues with ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes.

Pressure on the Lakers to Win

With LeBron James moving on to the Philadelphia 76ers, the pressure to win in Los Angeles moves to Luka Doncic.

The Lakers did their part by making a bunch of roster moves this offseason. They re-signed Austin Reaves and acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz.

They also signed multiple free agents, including Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Kevon Looney, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams.

While some are skeptical about the Lakers’ chances of winning the West over the likes of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, Doncic had the Lakers looking like contenders during a stretch after the All-Star break.

Nevertheless, there’s more pressure on the Lakers to continue building around Doncic, who only signed a three-year extension.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst cautioned the purple and gold franchise that teams are monitoring Doncic’s situation since he can become a free agent as early as the summer of 2028.