Lakers Dealt Great News As All-Defensive Wing Poised For Breakout Season

The Los Angeles Lakers prioritized adding defense this offseason, and that was clear with the free-agent signing of former All-Defensive player Matisse Thybulle, who could be in line for a breakout year in his first season playing in the Purple and Gold.

Thybulle had a strong start with the Philadelphia 76ers, but his game dipped over the past few seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, both due to injury and being placed in a smaller role off the bench.

However, after signing a veteran minimum contract to join the Lakers in free agency, there is a real chance Thybulle gets back to his All-Defensive form and becomes a big contributor in Los Angeles this season.

Matisse Thybulle Could Get Back To All-Defensive Form In Los Angeles

Thybulle was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive second team in 2020-21 and 2021-22 with the 76ers. He has a career steals average of 1.6 per game in just 20.6 minutes and is widely known as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

That’s why the Lakers signed him in free agency, and his bargain contract is great news for a franchise that prioritized that end of the floor this summer.

Now, Thybulle has the chance to get back to his All-Defensive peak in Los Angeles, at least according to one team writer.

“Thybulle should be able to have great success with the Lakers. The former two-time All-Defensive Team member is exactly what Los Angeles needs on the perimeter. In the kindest way this could be interpreted: Matisse is a menace,” Svyatoslav Rovenchuk wrote for LakeShowLife.com.

“That should pave the way for a successful two-way season. Easy transition buckets will come his way when helping the Lakers create these turnovers. Even when the game slows down, Luka Doncic is there to give Thybulle a chance at continuing his statistical shooting success from the last few years.”

Play

Thybulle staying healthy with the Lakers this season remains arguably his biggest question mark. He’s played at least 70 games in only one of his eight NBA seasons, and appeared in just 45 contests the past two years in Portland. However, as the veteran said, he’s making a plan with the Lakers to be more available than he’s been in the past.

“From the coaches to the training staff to RP [Rob Pelinka], they all have a good sense of what it is I need to be healthy and available,” he said at media day. “I really think that was just the missing piece, just having the plan around what’s needed for my return to play and just to stay on the court.”

If he can stay on the court for the Lakers this season, Thybulle has the chance to earn himself a new deal and stick around in the NBA. Los Angeles needs his skill set more than ever, and according to early reports, he’s already making a strong impression.

Lakers’ Bargain Free Agent Wing Could Join Starting Lineup After Recent Praise

Not just one writer’s comments, but recent words from Thybulle’s teammate, Austin Reaves, could also signal that he’s in line for a career year with a huge role on the Lakers this season.

Speaking after a recent training camp practice, Reaves praised Thybulle and the younger Ziaire Williams as ‘two of the best defenders’ in the NBA.

“Like I talked about, Matisse and Ziaire, yesterday were on the same team, and it was not my team, which wasn’t fun. But it’s good to just get those reps in early,” he said. “I think they’re two of the best defenders in the league. They can guard multiple positions (with) their length. Matisse’s anticipation is top tier. I’m excited to have them on our team and see what they can do.”

Play

The Lakers upgrading on the defensive end of the floor starts with the new addition in Thybulle. He has the best resume on that end of the court in his position on the team, and if he gets back to 80% of the defender he was in Philadelphia, the Lakers’ biggest worry could quickly become something they thrive in.

As mentioned, Thybulle was the exact type of wing defender the Lakers were looking to add this summer, and the fact they got someone with two All-Defensive team selections on a minimum contract is great news for the franchise. Yes, it’s not like he’s playing 75 games a year, making the All-Star game, or is known as one of the best overall players in the league, but he fits what his new team needs.

With that, Thybulle could be the missing piece in the Lakers’ starting lineup. Assuming it’s Doncic, Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Walker Kessler, adding him would make that five a bit undersized. Still, collective height doesn’t necessarily matter in the NBA, and if Thybulle can average 1.5 steals a game and increase his career 34.9 three-point shooting percentage just a bit, there’s a good chance he starts games for Los Angeles this season.