Former Lakers Guard Not Expected To Play For Current Team Next Season

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has received bad news about his future not just in his current team but also in his NBA career.

According to Hoops Hype’s NBA insider Mike Scotto, who has received praise over the past few weeks for nailing numerous free agency signings and trades this offseason, Russell is expected to not play with the Memphis Grizzlies in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

Russell was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in July 2026 as part of a massive, six-team blockbuster deal involving the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, and Detroit Pistons.

“Guards D’Angelo Russell and AJ Johnson are not expected to remain with Memphis by the start of the upcoming season, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. “As noted above, Johnson has been mentioned in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans among other teams.”

D’Angelo Russell Is Not Viewed As A Valuable Piece

According to multiple previous reports, Russell is not viewed as a long-term foundational piece for Memphis. Reports indicated that both the Grizzlies and Russell’s camp are actively exploring a parting of ways via a potential buyout or subsequent trade before the start of the regular season.

Russell is under contract for the 2026–27 NBA season after exercising his $5,969,250 player option in June 2026.

Russell, who is 30 years old, played 26 games, including three starts, with a limited rotational role, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per contest with the Dallas Mavericks. He was traded to the Washington Wizards in the middle of the season but he did not suit up for the squad.

The Grizzlies enter the 2026-27 NBA season with a full youth-driven core following the trade of Ja Morant, who has been the longstanding franchise cornerstone.

The team will be anchored by high-ceiling rookies like third overall pick Cameron Boozer, sophomore big man Zach Edey, and wing Cedric Coward. They are expected to pivot toward developmental growth rather than immediate Western Conference contention.

D’Angelo Russell Expresses Strong Statement Ahead Of The 2026-2027 NBA Season

D’Angelo Russell is determined to rebuild his value next season. After his reported trade to the Grizzlies last month, Russell made a strong statement for next season in a comment on an Instagram post.

“No matter where you send me I’m still dangerous,” Russell wrote.

If he gets traded away from the Grizzlies, he would be playing for his eighth team in 12 years in the NBA.

He had played with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards. He was drafted second overall by the Lakers in 2015.

Next season could make or break his career in the NBA, considering the injuries and lackluster performances he had over the past two seasons.

That is if an NBA team will be willing to take his contract and give him a chance to perform.