Hi, Subscriber

Lakers Dealt Gut-Punch After Offseason Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler Decisions

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
The Los Angeles Lakers were named one of a few NBA teams that 'blew it' this offseason that saw LeBron James leave, Austin Reaves re-sign, and Walker Kessler arrive to play next to Luka Doncic.
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the busiest teams in the NBA over the 2026 offseason, but it remains to be seen if the front office’s roster changes around franchise star Luka Doncic will be the right moves.

The Lakers’ offseason was highlighted by losing LeBron James, re-signing Austin Reaves, and making a sign-and-trade for center Walker Kessler. Los Angeles also had a major revamp of its rotational players as they fully shifted to building around Doncic for the future.

However, by losing a ton of talent and overhauling more than half of the roster, many around the league do not see the Lakers as title contenders this upcoming season, and most recently, the franchise was dissed for being one of a few teams that ‘blew it’ this summer.

Los Angeles Handed Blunt Reality Check After Busy Summer

JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers offseason roster changes, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, LeBron James, Luka Doncic
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during a press conference before a preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Writing for Bleacher Report, Dan Favale tabbed the Lakers as one of five teams that had an underwhelming offseason, and might not be poised to compete for a championship as much as some might believe.

“The process by which they reformatted the roster just to remain substantially worse than the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs is what kills them,” he wrote after placing Los Angeles third on his list.

“Giving four guaranteed years to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Quentin Grimes when guys like Mitchell Robinson (three guaranteed) and Norman Powell (one guaranteed) got less is bananas. Forking over player options to, well, everyone from Mamu and Grimes to Austin Reaves and Collin Sexton is absurd.”

The Lakers had several big free agents that were looking for a payday elsewhere or just a change of scenery, meaning the front office being forced to bring in new names isn’t surprising.

However, despite Rob Pelinka’s comments and insiders reporting the team was poised to make huge moves this summer, that never happened. They did re-sign Reaves and brought in Kessler on a new deal to create a strong trio next to Doncic, but even those moves aren’t automatically going to vault this team into title contention.

“The Lakers would have been better off reallocating the picks and money (they sent the Utah Jazz for Kessler) toward multiple players—one of whom, preferably, isn’t a minimum-contract wing,” Favale added. “Digesting the Kessler opportunity cost would be much easier if Los Angeles nailed all of its other moves. It didn’t.”

The Lakers were linked to making a big move like trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo at first, but ended up failing to even land free agent targets like Jonathan Kuminga.

While the team did undergo major change, questions remain of if this was the best the front office could do to give Doncic a title-contending roster around him.

All Of The Lakers Offseason Roster Changes

Los Angeles Lakers offseason roster changes, Luka Doncic
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring during the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

The highlights of the Lakers’ offseason changes were losing James, keeping Reaves, and bringing in Kessler.

However, those weren’t the only moves the franchise saw this summer, as they lost a ton of key players while seeing more than half the roster come in as new arrivals.

According to NBA.com, here are all the roster changes the Lakers underwent since the offseason began:

Re-signings: Austin Reaves (four-year deal)

Additions: Quentin Grimes (four-year deal), Jaden Hardy, Walker Kessler (four-year deal), Kevon Looney (one-year deal), Sandro Mamukelashvili (four-year deal), Collin Sexton (two-year deal), Matisse Thybulle (one-year deal), and Ziaire Williams (one-year deal)

Departures: Deandre AytonRui HachimuraJaxson Hayes, LeBron James, Luke Kennard, and Marcus Smart 

But despite all the major changes, Doncic and the Lakers have said publicly that they feel comfortable about the roster heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

While many pundits don’t feel that way, only time will tell if Los Angeles’ front office made the right moves this summer.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

0 Comments

Lakers Dealt Gut-Punch After Offseason Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler Decisions

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x