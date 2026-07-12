Los Angeles Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Makes Heartfelt Post

Dwight Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

That said, the Basketball Hall of Famer is still very active on social media.

He has nearly four million followers on Instagram.

Dwight Howard Makes Heartfelt IG Post

On Sunday, Howard made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his daughter.

There were over 7,000 likes in on his post in six hours.

He wrote: “Shout out to my daughter today. On her 16th birthday. I love you soo much. And I’m so grateful to be your father. Enjoy your birthday today. 16. Wow. Time flies. But to see you grow into a beautiful young woman is so amazing. Love you always.”

Carlos Boozer and Josh Smith were among the people to like Howard’s post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@globalgamingleague: “Happy birthday princess Howard!”

@lonjea2826: “Aint nothing like your children. On everything 💯. A bond with your children will last a lifetime”

@cityfader: “Very impressive inspiring, pictures perfect, totally awesome 🙌”

@micupstandup: “Happy Birthday to your daughter Dwight and many many more to come 🎂🥳🎉❤️”

@aid_nvx524: “Take care of that family man, you earned this time of rest and more good is to come”

Looking At Howard

Howard was the first pick (out of high school in the 2004 NBA Draft).

He is most known for his time with the Orlando Magic when he was one of the best five players in the league.

The eight-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 seasons.

Howard helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship in 2020 when he was in his third stint with the franchise.

The 40-year-old is currently playing in the Big3.