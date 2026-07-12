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Los Angeles Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Makes Heartfelt Post

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SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Dwight Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

That said, the Basketball Hall of Famer is still very active on social media.

He has nearly four million followers on Instagram.

Dwight Howard Makes Heartfelt IG Post

GettyDwight Howard #12 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to members of the media during Media Day at Toyota Sports Center on October 1, 2012 in El Segundo, California.

On Sunday, Howard made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his daughter.

There were over 7,000 likes in on his post in six hours.

He wrote: “Shout out to my daughter today. On her 16th birthday. I love you soo much. And I’m so grateful to be your father. Enjoy your birthday today. 16. Wow. Time flies. But to see you grow into a beautiful young woman is so amazing. Love you always.”

Carlos Boozer and Josh Smith were among the people to like Howard’s post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@globalgamingleague: “Happy birthday princess Howard!”

@lonjea2826: “Aint nothing like your children. On everything 💯. A bond with your children will last a lifetime”

@cityfader: “Very impressive inspiring, pictures perfect, totally awesome 🙌”

GettyDwight Howard #12 of the Houston Rockets looks the court during their game against the New York Knicks at the Toyota Center on November 24, 2014 in Houston, Texas.

@micupstandup: “Happy Birthday to your daughter Dwight and many many more to come 🎂🥳🎉❤️”

@aid_nvx524: “Take care of that family man, you earned this time of rest and more good is to come”

Looking At Howard

Getty#39 Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

Howard was the first pick (out of high school in the 2004 NBA Draft).

He is most known for his time with the Orlando Magic when he was one of the best five players in the league.

The eight-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 seasons.

Getty(L-R) Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference and Eastern conference All-Stars Deron Williams #8 of the New Jersey Nets, Carmeol Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks, LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat and Dwight Howard #12 of the Orlando Magic looks on during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida.

Howard helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship in 2020 when he was in his third stint with the franchise.

The 40-year-old is currently playing in the Big3.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Makes Heartfelt Post

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