Proposed NBA Trade Sends Lakers a $146 Million Star for Reaves to Form Big 3

The Los Angeles Lakers offseason just got a bit more interesting with the hiring of JJ Redick as the team’s new head coach. Now, the question is what roster moves general manager Rob Pelinka will make to bolster Redick’s chances of succeeding as a first-time head coach.

Prior to the Redick news becoming official, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn floated the Lakers as a potential landing spot for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Quinn’s proposal centers around three first-round picks from the Lakers as well as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura going to the Heat. The analyst also suggested Los Angeles would need to include Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince or D’Angelo Russell (who could become a free agent this summer) in the blockbuster deal.

“The Lakers would have to break up their supporting cast to do this,” Quinn explained in a June 19, 2024 story titled, “Why Heat star Jimmy Butler is in NBA trade rumors, which teams are interested and where he could land.” “They’d have to find shooting on the margins and accept that life after this version of the roster would probably be bleak.

“But holy cow, imagine LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler on a single team. That trio, both offensively and defensively, would be a nightmare for the rest of the league. The Lakers could get away with weaknesses elsewhere with those three players in place.”

Jimmy Butler Wants to Remain With the Heat, Says Insider

Butler’s future has been a topic of discussion given the star can become a free agent as soon as 2025. The guard has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $146.3 million contract, but Butler has a player option that would allow him to hit free agency next offseason.

After Pat Riley’s public call out of Butler, all eyes are on the six-time All-Star this offseason. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Butler does not want to leave the Heat.

“My sense of Jimmy Butler [is he] does not want to be anywhere but Miami,” Charania remarked during a June 11 interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “[My] sense is that he loves it in Miami. But again, he is extension-eligible this year. There are multiple teams out there that would give him an extension, and I think this is something that we’ll see play out over the next month or so.

“The Heat don’t want to trade him. He wants an extension. Will they give him an extension? That’s the question.”

Jimmy Butler Sparked Lakers Rumors: ‘For Some Reason, 22 Looks Good in Purple & Gold’

Pairing Butler with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would give the Lakers one of the best trios in the NBA. Yet, it remains to be seen if the Heat will trade Butler, even if the franchise passes on signing the star to a new contract extension. Butler turned heads for his comments during a June 8 Los Angeles Sparks game.

“For some reason, 22 looks good in purple and gold,” Butler said during the WNBA matchup.

Butler was referring to Sparks star Cameron Brink but had to be aware that his remarks would spark rumors about a potential Lakers trade. Los Angeles may finally have their new head coach, but the offseason rumors are just getting started.