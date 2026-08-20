Lakers Urged to Make Ruthless Move to Land 7-Foot-1 Stretch Big

The New Orleans Pelicans recently made a move on the fringes of their roster, and some fans are urging the Los Angeles Lakers to take advantage.

On August 18, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Pelicans waived 7-foot-1 two-way center Hunter Dickinson.

The move opened a two-way roster spot for New Orleans and came shortly after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Pelicans had signed undrafted forward Malik Dia to a two-way deal.

Dickinson now enters the open market following an impressive rookie season at the G League level, potentially giving the Lakers and other teams an intriguing developmental option.

Lakers Fans Call for Hunter Dickinson Move

Following Dickinson’s release, some Lakers fans quickly took to social media to call for Rob Pelinka and the front office to make a move.

“Future Laker,” one user on X wrote in a reply, while another wrote “Laker”.

Another user also echoed, adding “2 way for Lakers!! Come on Pelinka and sorry Ak Okeleke”

There is one obvious complication for Los Angeles. All three of the Lakers’ two-way roster spots are currently occupied heading into training camp.

Second-year players Chris Manon and Arthur Kaluma remain with the organization after spending their rookie campaigns in the Lakers’ developmental system, while undrafted forward AK Okereke currently occupies the final spot following his Summer League stint with Los Angeles.

It would not be unusual for the Lakers, or any NBA team, to reshuffle their two-way contracts before the regular season begins. However, Los Angeles currently has little incentive to make significant changes.

Manon appears firmly in the organization’s plans and is seemingly held in high regard by Pelinka and the front office.

Kaluma, meanwhile, impressed throughout Summer League and only recently earned his first NBA opportunity, with expectations beginning to grow around the 24-year-old.

That would seemingly leave Okereke as the most vulnerable of the three should the Lakers decide Dickinson represents an upgrade on the fringes of the roster.

Dickinson Offers Intriguing Stretch-Big Potential

Dickinson spent his rookie season with the Pelicans on a two-way contract following a decorated five-year college career.

Between 2020 and 2025, the 25-year-old played for Michigan and Kansas, becoming a consensus All-American at two different programs.

His production quickly translated to the G League with the Birmingham Squadron.

Across 44 appearances through 2025-26, Dickinson averaged 17.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 combined steals and blocks.

He shot an efficient 55.7% from the field while showcasing legitimate stretch-big potential by converting 39.0% of his three-point attempts. Dickinson also averaged 3.2 offensive rebounds per game.

His rookie campaign was highlighted by a remarkable 27-rebound performance in a victory over the Maine Celtics, breaking Birmingham’s franchise record for rebounds in a single game.

Dickinson did far more than dominate the glass that night, finishing with 34 points, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks while knocking down four three-pointers.

Heading into his second professional season, Dickinson returned to the Pelicans for Summer League, averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across three appearances.

It ultimately was not enough to secure another season in New Orleans, with the organization moving on several weeks later.

Whether the Lakers seriously consider Dickinson remains uncertain, particularly with all three two-way positions currently occupied. Several other NBA teams also have openings that could provide a more straightforward path to a deal.

Still, for any franchise willing to take a developmental chance on a 7-foot-1 big man with rebounding ability and legitimate shooting range, Dickinson represents an intriguing option.

His skillset offers the type of upside that could potentially follow a developmental path similar to older bigs such as Jay Huff.