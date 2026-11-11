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Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 11)

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Quentin Grimes and Jarred Vanderbilt, Los Angeles Lakers, Lakers injury report
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Quentin Grimes (L) #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers is greeted by teammate Jarred Vanderbilt #2 during player introductions before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday, visiting the Fiserv Forum to face the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers entered the game on a six-game winning streak on the back of Luka Doncic‘s early MVP campaign.

Doncic is leading the league in scoring, averaging 39.3 points per game. He’s also shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Bucks

Quentin Grimes
GettyQuentin Grimes #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

According to their official injury report against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers have two players dealing with injuries.

Quentin Grimes is listed as questionable while Walker Kessler is tagged available.

Grimes is dealing with a sprained right finger, suffered against the Detroit Pistons on November 8. He missed the Lakers’ 124-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Walker Kessler, Los Angeles Lakers
GettyWalker Kessler #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles upcourt during the second half of a game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on October 28, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Kessler, on the other hand, has been nursing a sprained left finger since the preseason. He continues to wear a splint on his injured finger. He has yet to miss a game for the Lakers this season.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick doesn’t anticipate Grimes missing a lot of time because of his injury. Grimes could get cleared to play before tip-off. He could also get downgraded to out depending on his pregame evaluation.

If Grimes misses his second straight game, Colin Sexton is expected to get more minutes. Sexton stepped up in the win against the Hawks. He finished with 18 points and 6 assists on 6-for-11 shooting off the bench.

Lakers vs. Bucks Preview

Luka Doncic
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on November 09, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently sitting atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 10-2. They are on a six-game winning streak, coming off back-to-back wins against the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks.

Luka Doncic is making an early case to be the league’s MVP this season. He’s off to a scorching start and has scored at least 30 points in his last eight games.

Austin Reaves has cut down his turnovers that plagued him early in the season. He’s playing like the best second option in the NBA today, while Walker Kessler has fit perfectly with the Lakers and has been a walking double-double.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings at 1-10. They have lost seven in a row and are coming off their third straight double-digit defeat.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 11)

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