Injury concerns for Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler led to Los Angeles Lakers fans fearing how long they will be out. Head coach JJ Redick revealed updates on both NBA players and their current status with the Lakers. Fans can expect Kessler back soon with his missed game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night as a precaution.

Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation shared the following from Redick’s press conference before tonight’s game:

“JJ Redick says Walker Kessler’s injury is not serious, they are just keeping him out as a precaution with the bigger picture in mind. Austin Reaves is expected to get on the court tomorrow morning before their game to see how he feels.”

The Kessler news is outstanding since Lakers fans can now rest easier knowing he’ll be back next game. Kessler’s injury woes with the Utah Jazz saw him playing just 6 games last season. Lakers fans feared Kessler missing tonight’s game could lead to a longer stint out, but that’s been avoided.

Reaves is the next big name on the injury list and has a less certain timetable. Redick confirmed good news about Reaves feeling good enough to practice tomorrow morning to check his status. Quentin Grimes has started in place of Reaves over the past two games.

Why Lakers Fans Should Be Happy

The Lakers have given fans multiple reasons to trust the team and this news. Games missed by Reaves or Luka Doncic saw the other players stepping up to make up for their respective absences.

Kessler and Reaves are both expected back in the short-term to keep the team’s momentum going. Redick’s updates confirm neither man is dealing with a scary injury, which has become a concern. Serious injuries hitting Anthony Edwards, Jalen Williams, and a handful of other players have drastically changed their team’s outlook.

The Lakers can get their usual starting lineup back on the court over the next week to return to form. Doncic’s MVP level play is the main reason for the team’s success, but they’ve benefited from depth. Role players like Ziaire Williams and Jake LaRavia have stepped up to make the team’s outlook brighter this season.

Austin Reaves Can Continue All-Star Chase

One noteworthy element to the Reaves’ news is that he can continue building his All-Star case. Too many missed games could see Reaves struggling to get selected in the deep West guard core led by names like his teammate Luka and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Reaves is putting up impressive stats and welcoming his first time as the second option on an NBA team. Past years saw Reaves slotted behind names like Doncic, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis in the Lakers’ pecking order.

This season gives him the chance to prove he deserves an All-Star selection as the second option one of the best teams in the league. Redick confirmed Reaves still needs to get past practice to play, but he’s tracking in an ideal manner for a fast return. Don’t expect Kessler or Reaves to miss many more games unless their current injuries worsen once back.