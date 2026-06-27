Insider Delivers the Best Way for Lakers to Approach Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most interesting teams in the NBA during free agency. LA has already accomplished its first priority by re-signing Austin Reaves. They brought him back on a four-year max contract. Bringing him back was key for them.

With Reaves back, they have to turn their attention to the other free agents they have. That includes LeBron James. In addition, the Lakers have their eyes on free agents from other teams. Finding the balance of using their money the right way is tough.

One insider believes that the best way for LA to approach free agency might be to bring back all of their guys.

Insider Gives Road Map to Most Flexibility for the Lakers

ESPN insider Bobby Marks believes that if the Lakers want to retain the most roster flexibility, bringing back all of their current free agents is the best plan.

“The Lakers could bypass using cap space and retain their free agents. This scenario gives the Lakers better roster optionality in a trade, while also having their $15 million non-tax midlevel exception available,” Marks wrote.

That would include bringing back James, Rui Hachimura, and Luke Kennard. They could try to use that non-tax midlevel exception to further improve the roster. They still need to find a better starting center, which will be the biggest upgrade they look for.

Bringing back James at the right number affects how much money they will have to spend on the other free agents they want to bring back. Marks notes that finding a good middle ground is what’s best for them in order to retain their guys.

“In the scenario that James signs for a contract in the $25 million range, Los Angeles would then have up to $25 million in room to sign or trade for a player. They would then be allowed to exceed the cap to sign Reaves to his agreed four-year, $184 million contract. The Lakers would also have the $9.4 million room midlevel exception available,” Marks wrote.

Los Angeles Will be Active in Free Agency

Regardless of how much money they will have at their disposal, the Lakers will be active this summer in free agency. They will look to add players from other teams, especially at the center position. Trades also remain a possibility, which is why Marks believes retaining the current free agents they have is the best way to go.

LA has future first-round picks they can put into trades, although they don’t have as many assets that are players to ship out, unless there is a sign-and-trade. Figuring out that balancing act is up to Rob Pelinka, who has already shown a lot of faith in Reaves as a key piece moving forward.

If the Lakers decide not to bring back any of the other free agents they have, they would have around $47 million in cap space. That seems unlikely, though.