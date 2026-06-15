Insider Claims Lakers Will Make an Upgrade at a Key Position This Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make improvements to the roster this offseason. After getting swept by the Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, LA needs to make significant improvements. Most of those need to occur in the frontcourt.

After re-signing Austin Reaves, that will be the top priority for the Lakers. It still remains to be seen how they will get those improvements. Most of their cap space will be taken up by Reaves once they re-sign him. The center spot is perhaps the biggest spot of need.

One NBA insider believes that Los Angeles will make an improvement at that spot by any means necessary.

Insider Claims Lakers Will Improve the Center Position

While appearing on the Ryen Russillo Show, NBA insider Brian Windhorst claims that the Lakers will be making a move to improve the center spot this summer.

“They’re going to do something at the center position. If they don’t do it in free agency, they’re going to make a trade. They’re going to have an upgrade at center. Just how big the upgrade is, we’ll wait and see. I’m sure they have plan A, B C, D, and E.”

Deandre Ayton had the worst statistical season of his career. It’s clear that Los Angeles wants to move on from him after signing him to a two-year deal. His lack of effort on a night-to-night basis has frustrated them to the point that they would rather move on at this point.

Trading Ayton would be tough to do. This is the third team he has worn out his welcome with already. He has no trade value, as evidenced by the fact that the Trail Blazers had to buy him out. Getting another center to upgrade from him is going to be hard to do with the cap space they have.

Los Angeles Has to Figure Out Many Free Agent Decisions

Improving the center spot isn’t the only issue that they have to deal with. The Lakers have to decide if they want to bring back LeBron James, as well. He is a free agent. If he were willing to take a big pay cut, that would really help their chances of improving the rest of the roster.

Los Angeles had just the 11th-best offense out of 16 playoff teams this year. Of course, Luka Doncic did not play at all in the postseason, so that is part of why those numbers were so low. Still, improving on that end will be something Los Angeles is focused on.

The Lakers are going to be active when it comes to making moves this summer. Just how they execute those moves remains to be seen. Rob Pelinka is someone who can pull off a move that no one saw coming, as evidenced by pulling off the Doncic trade.