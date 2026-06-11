NBA Insider Explains Why Lakers Don’t Truly Have Cap Space This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are projected to have a ton of cap space this summer. They could have as much as $50 million in cap space, which would put them in the top three teams. Of course, they have a lot of improvements to make this summer.

After being swept by the Thunder, LA has to improve several areas of the roster. Most glaringly, the frontcourt has to get better. This is a franchise that will be built around Luka Doncic, and what he wants is what he will get. Bringing back Austin Reaves is the top priority.

Because of those two issues, one NBA insider explains why the Lakers don’t actually have much cap space.

Bobby Marks Explains Why the Lakers Don’t Have Cap Space

ESPN insider Bobby Marks explained in a recent article why the Lakers shouldn’t really be considered a team with cap space this offseason.

“We should probably put an asterisk next to the Lakers when labeling them a cap space team. For the Lakers to get close to $50 million, James, Rui Hachimura, and Luke Kennard will need to be renounced.”

Figuring out what to do with LeBron James is the biggest question mark that LA has this summer. Bringing him back would likely require them to use a significant chunk of that cap space, which Marks notes. Hachimura is a player they should want to bring back, as well.

Improving the center position should be a high priority. The issue is that there aren’t a lot of quality options in free agency. Most of the free agents at that spot are in restricted free agency, and most of their teams will bring them back. That leaves a trade as the easiest way to get a new center.

The Deandre Ayton experiment clearly has not worked. Getting a new center in a trade might be the only way to improve that spot. However, there are also very few quality centers available on the trade market. That’s the entire reason Los Angeles took a gamble on Ayton in the first place.

Los Angeles Likely Won’t End up With a Ton of Cap Space

Lakers fans shouldn’t expect a lot of spending this offseason. If they do, it’s to bring back Reaves and James. Not a lot of impact players from outside the current roster will be brought in. A trade is still a possibility, including a sign-and-trade to get who they want.

It would be shocking to see LA add one of the premier trade targets available. Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard seems extremely unlikely. Rob Pelinka has pulled off surprising trades before, so nothing can be totally ruled out.

Having Doncic as the centerpiece of the franchise makes the Lakers more attractive to play for. That’s especially true for players trying to win a title.