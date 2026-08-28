NBA Insider Lists New Reason Jonathan Kuminga Snubbed Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to figure out their next move to add another forward before the season starts thanks to missing out on Jonathan Kuminga. Most NBA odds sites listed the Lakers as the top team most likely to sign Kuminga, but he ultimately chose the Minnesota Timberwolves to start for a title contender. Kuminga’s agent recently shared that this was all about picking the best basketball fit.

However, top ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst provided a different reason on The Hoop Collective podcast:

“The Lakers were interested in bringing him in via sign-and-trade. And all sign-and-trades have to be, uh, at least for three years, I believe. And they don’t have to be guaranteed for three years. They have to be for three years. And so Kuminga didn’t want to be in a three-year deal. So this is one of those things where, yeah, he turned down more money, but he turned down more money, understandably, because even though he’d make more this year, he would want to set himself up. And so he’s betting on himself.”

Kuminga would have been forced to sign a three-year contract with the Lakers due to the NBA sign and trade rules. Unfortunately, the Lakers could only get Kuminga via a sign and trade with the Atlanta Hawks. Kuminga instead wanted to bet on himself with the two-year deal to hopefully sign for big money when it ends.

Jonathan Kuminga Made Elaborate Bet On Career

The past few seasons have been tough for Kuminga after falling out of favor with the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr had Kuminga in and out of the rotation over not trusting the young player due to his flaws.

However, Kuminga has shown a strong upside and was a huge part of the Warriors’ early season success last year before injuries doomed them. Atlanta traded for Kuminga at last season’s deadline, but they had no interest in keeping him after acquiring Lu Dort.

Kuminga had to find a scenario where he would get strong playing time, prove he can contribute to winning basketball, and try his luck at a bigger contract in two years. Minnesota offered that more than the Lakers could. It also helped that Timberwolves stars Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball recruited him strongly.

Lakers Missed Out On Dream Scenario

The Lakers had a polarizing offseason that saw them judged harshly for losing LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and a handful of other names. A decision was made to prioritize talents they believe fit better around Luka Doncic.

New starting center Walker Kessler received a huge contract and was also worth multiple draft picks. The biggest issue comes down to whether Doncic, Kessler, and Austin Reaves are good enough to be the trio that leads a team to the postseason in the loaded West.

Kuminga felt like the perfect final piece since the Lakers badly lack a viable starting forward. Names like Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia are considered the favorites for the role. Kuminga would have been a viable starter at a cheap price, but they must find other options now.