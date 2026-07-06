Insider Reveals LeBron’s Real Relationship With Luka Doncic After Leaving Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers losing LeBron James in free agency has become one of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason. Most expected LeBron to finish his career in a comfortable situation of living in Los Angeles to team with Luka Doncic and hope to land one more NBA Championship. However, James informed the team he was moving on just one day before the free agency period started.

Lakers fans have had some questions about whether LeBron liked Luka or not. ESPN insider Dave McMenamin reported the following about the relationship between the two superstars:

“There was no personal rift between James and Doncic, multiple team sources told ESPN. While they worked through growing pains on the court as two ball-dominant players, they got along and respected one another off of it. There was more of a disconnect between James and the organization, sources said, one that started during the doomed 2021-22 season following the Russell Westbrook trade and never fully recovered.”

The report confirmed that Doncic and James had no issues and enjoyed getting to play together for over a season. Any conflict to exist for LeBron came from losing trust in the Lakers organization after the infamous Russell Westbrook trade caused a rift between the two sides.

Luka Doncic’s Request Did Impact LeBron James

One reason for fans and media being skeptical about their relationship focused on the Lakers’ summer plans. Reports circulated that the front office asked Doncic what his desires were for the offseason, and he wanted a new star center on the roster.

Luka essentially made it clear that the Lakers needed to prioritize getting a new starting center. The Lakers worked hard to both offer a big contract to Walker Kessler and trade two future round draft picks to the Utah Jazz to appease Doncic’s requests for the future.

James realized quickly that the Lakers weren’t treating him as a priority and decided to cut the ties to find a new team. Franchises like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors badly wanting LeBron meant that the Lakers showing hesitant interest became a problem to cause the rift.

Austin Reaves’ Contract Impacted LeBron More

Despite conversations about Doncic’s influence as the new superstar, it was Austin Reaves who unintentionally impacted LeBron’s future more. James and Reaves were arguably the two biggest overall names on the free agent market entering this NBA offseason.

The Lakers worked quickly to extend Reaves to a max contract after fearing the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons would enter the race. LeBron barely spoke to the Lakers during the time that Reaves was negotiating his new deal to remain with the franchise long-term. One conversation after the NBA Finals led to James and the Lakers breaking contact.

Reaves became the free agent priority and Kessler was the trade priority to see LeBron becoming an afterthought to the Lakers. All these factors influenced James to announce early that he was leaving Los Angeles to look at his other options. Luka doesn’t deserve blame for the Lakers losing LeBron since the other factors were too strong.