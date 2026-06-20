Insiders Skeptical of LeBron James’ Free Agency Decision Regarding Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have several free agency decisions to make this summer. Re-signing Austin Reaves is going to be the biggest priority for them. He is going to cost Los Angeles a fair amount of money. That is going to be an issue for them.

LA is looking to retain a few free agents. LeBron James is one of the free agents who might decide to leave Los Angeles. He has played the last eight seasons in Los Angeles. He seems to love living in LA, but he also only has a couple of seasons left in him, at the most.

A couple of insiders are skeptical that James will end up leaving Los Angeles for another team this summer.

Insiders Skeptical LeBron James Will Leave the Lakers

Both Dan Woike and Nick Friedell of The Athletic are skeptical that James wants to leave Los Angeles in free agency. When asked if they believe that James will leave LA, neither of them believes that’s something that will end up happening.

“I’m not so sure. I think whenever I’ve spoken to LeBron about his life outside of basketball, it’s always been focused on Los Angeles-centric things like watching his daughter play volleyball or heading out to play golf at his country club,” Woike wrote.

“I’ll believe it when I see it. I don’t think he leaves. By all accounts, it seems like he is comfortable in LA. The city offers him a variety of different options — especially as his interests outside of basketball expand. Plus, I’m with you. Is his family really ready to uproot one more time at this stage of his career?” Friedell replied.

It seems that James is very comfortable living in Los Angeles. If he were to leave the Lakers, he would likely end up playing for a different team close to the city. That really only leaves the Clippers and the Warriors, and Golden State does seem interested.

Los Angeles Will Likely Keep LeBron James Next Season

Woike and Friedell aren’t the only insiders who believe that James and the Lakers will eventually find common ground. James will likely have to take a pay cut to stay in Los Angeles, however. At the age of 41, that’s not an unreasonable request for the team to have of him.

With James as the only star who was really healthy during the postseason, the Lakers had the sixth-worst offense of playoff teams. At his age, James is clearly not able to carry a team offensively as he used to. That’s normal, but that also might be why the Lakers can get him to sign for less.

At this point in his career, James is best used as a third option on a championship-level team. The Lakers have a chance to win a title, but only if Luka Doncic is able to stay healthy throughout the playoffs.