Lakers Showing Interest in Young Center to Pair With Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in improving their frontcourt with Christian Wood still out due to a knee procedure he had in the offseason. With assets to improve their roster, the Lakers have ways to address that need before the start of the regular season on October 22 and in the year.

One potential player who could make sense is Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, who’s only 26 years old.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers have shown interest in Richards, but a deal isn’t imminent.

“I know it’s someone that the Lakers have been, you know, have had interest in. He makes sense. I don’t think I would give up a first-round pick for him, but if the price is a second-round pick or even a couple of seconds, that is something that I would be interested in if I’m the Lakers,” Buha said on October 18.

“He’s not making that much money, so also, salary match isn’t too much of a concern.”

Lakers Could Have Competition for Richards

Other teams around the NBA have viewed Richards as a potential trade addition to their team, which could hurt the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances of trading for him.

The New York Knicks were one of those teams.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that the Knicks were interested in trading for Richards.

“Richards, who league sources tell The Athletic is someone the Knicks have had on their radar this offseason, is a big, physical specimen with a good motor. He rebounds OK, too, and can be disruptive at the rim,” Edwards wrote on September 24.

However, Edwards’s report came before the Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns, so it’s uncertain where their interest stands now. If the Knicks aren’t interested in a center, the Lakers might not have much competition.

With Knicks center Mitchell Robinson expected to be out for the remainder of the calendar year, they could still be interested in trading for the big.

How Trading for Richards Could Help Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis, who finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, believes he’s the best defensive player in the NBA.

While Davis has proven his value on the defensive side of the basketball, he’s yet to win the award.

“I’ll never get it,” Davis told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin in September. “They’re not giving it to me. The league doesn’t like me. I’m the best defensive player in the league. I can switch 1 through 5. I can guard the pick-and-roll the best in the league, from a big standpoint. I block shots. I rebound.”

Davis’ defensive abilities could be better suited with him as the starting four, which Richards could help with.

According to McMenamin, Davis has made it known to the Lakers that he wants to play with another big man more than he has.

“One thing Davis has made clear to the Lakers, sources told ESPN, is his preference to play alongside another big more often,” McMenamin wrote. “The Lakers are thin in the middle going into the season with Christian Wood expected to be out for at least eight weeks following left knee surgery, leaving Jaxson Hayes and two-way player Colin Castleton as the only other healthy centers on the roster.”

Adding Richards would give Davis his wish and could benefit the Lakers in more ways than one.