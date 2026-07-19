Lakers Get Surprising Update on ‘Best Trade Chip’

The Los Angeles Lakers are not quite done with their summer makeover, and it can be debated just how successful that makeover has been to this point. Walker Kessler was the big prize, the multi-faceted center who can make life easier for Luka Doncic, but he came at a steep price, not only costing $130 million over four years, but also two first-round picks and two swaps. The Lakers added role players in hopes that they’ve adequately accentuated the abilities of the star backcourt of Doncic and Austin Reaves.

But the Lakers are still trying to get more done, either on the trade market or in free agency. The Jonathan Kuminga possibility still lingers, but that won’t be resolved until an ex-Laker, LeBron James, decides on a team. Meanwhile, the Lakers have been having discussions about making further end-of-the-bench changes, and that could mean the team winds up with another trade.

They’ve found some interesting truths, though, about the trade assets on hand.

Teams More Willing to Trade for Lakers’ Jake LaRavia

For one thing, the Lakers have found teams more receptive to take on Jake LaRavia’s remaining $6 million for one year than the $25 million over two years for Jarred Vanderbilt, whom the Lakers shopped aggressively but found no takers.

In fact, in something of a surprise, one exec called LaRavia the Lakers’ “best trade chip.”

“Vanderbilt is a guy who has probably gotten a bad rap there because he has had injuries and has not fit in well and all of that,” the exec said. “He can still play, just not at that number. (LaRavia) is a guy who you can ride when he is hot, but it gets tough when he is not. But he is tough, he plays every game, he hustles.

“You’d like to see better defense but he hustles. And $6 million, most people would take what he gives you for that.”

Lakers Like Jake LaRavia Production

But there’s the rub for the Lakers–they like what LaRavia gives them, too, and they like the price at which it happens. He played all 82 games and averaged 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds last year. The Lakers have other trade chips besides LaRavia and Vanderbilt, but they come with their own problems.

Dalton Knecht is only two-plus years removed from being a first-round pick, and the Lakers do not necessarily want to give up on him, but they’d be willing if it brings back another defensive-minded forward. But Knecht makes only $4.2 million this season ($6 million next year) and is not that useful in helping to offset incoming salary.

He has struggled as a player, too, and despite his reputation as a shooter, the fact that his minutes were slashed last year hurts his value across the NBA.

Jaden Hardy Can’t Be Traded for 60 Days

The Lakers could also move Jaden Hardy, whose $6 million contract has more heft than that of LaRavia and has a team option for next year. And that might well be part of what is holding up the Lakers’ next move. Hardy, acquired from the Wizards for Deandre Ayton and second-round picks, is not eligible to be traded again with another player until September.

The Lakers can wait that long, but there’s some question as to whether the other players and teams involved could wait that long. If the Lakers were to package LaRavia and Hardy in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, for example, would all parties be willing to hold steady until September?