Lakers Make Massive Pitch to All-Star Center After LeBron Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t hiding how highly they value Jalen Duren.

After meeting with the Detroit Pistons restricted free agent on Tuesday, the Lakers scheduled a second meeting for Wednesday morning and delivered a message that underscored just how central the 22-year-old center is to their post-LeBron James plans.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Los Angeles told Duren during the meeting that it views him as a maximum-salary player, an extraordinary vote of confidence for one of the NBA’s fastest-rising young stars.

The report comes as the Lakers continue to reshape their roster around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves after James informed the franchise that he would continue his career elsewhere.

Lakers Make Aggressive Recruiting Pitch

Amick reported that Duren had a productive first meeting with the Lakers and is scheduled to return for another session Wednesday morning.

The organization’s message left little doubt about how it views his future.

“Duren was told by the Lakers in the meeting that they view him as a maximum-salary level player,” Amick reported, citing league sources.

The Lakers have been linked to several frontcourt targets this offseason, including Walker Kessler and Sandro Mamukelashvili, but their pursuit of Duren appears especially aggressive.

All-Star Breakout Makes Duren One of Free Agency’s Biggest Targets

The Lakers’ interest follows a breakout season that transformed Duren into one of the league’s premier young centers.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound big man earned his first NBA All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team honors after averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 65% from the field for a Detroit team that won 60 games and secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Although his production dipped during the postseason, averaging 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds as the Pistons were upset by the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round, Duren remains one of the league’s most coveted young frontcourt players.

His athleticism, rebounding and ability to finish above the rim make him an ideal pick-and-roll partner for Doncic.

Lakers Face Expensive Gamble

Los Angeles has the financial flexibility to make a serious run at Duren.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Lakers have approximately $52 million in salary cap space after James’ departure, giving them room to extend a lucrative offer sheet.

However, doing so carries significant risk.

If the Lakers sign Duren during the league’s moratorium period, the Pistons would have until July 7 to decide whether to match.

During that waiting period, much of the Lakers’ cap space would remain tied up, potentially preventing the club from completing other free-agent signings if Detroit ultimately matches the offer.

Pistons Still Control the Outcome

Detroit also holds a major financial advantage.

Duren is eligible to receive a five-year, $287.1 million maximum contract from the Pistons after earning All-Star and All-NBA honors.

A rival team such as the Lakers can offer a maximum of approximately $177.4 million over four years.

Despite that advantage, Detroit has reportedly offered Duren a contract averaging around $30 million annually, a proposal that prompted him to explore the market.

Amick also reported that the Pistons have signaled they intend to match outside offer sheets and have shown little interest in sign-and-trade discussions.

Center Search Intensifies

Duren’s recruitment illustrates the Lakers’ determination to find a long-term anchor for their frontcourt.

Currently, Deandre Ayton is the only center under contract after exercising his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Whether the Lakers ultimately land Duren, Kessler or another elite young big man, one thing has become increasingly clear.

The franchise isn’t simply searching for its next starting center.

It’s searching for the cornerstone who can grow alongside Doncic and help define the Lakers’ post-LeBron era.