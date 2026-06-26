Lakers Get Bad News in Pursuit of All-NBA Center After New Insider Report

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for a long-term answer at center may have just become even more difficult.

After multiple reports suggested Detroit Pistons All-Star Jalen Duren was dissatisfied with contract negotiations and open to exploring sign-and-trade possibilities, NBA insider Chris Haynes delivered a significant update Friday that could effectively close the door on Los Angeles’ hopes of acquiring the rising star.

According to Haynes, Detroit has no intention of moving Duren despite the ongoing contract impasse.

Chris Haynes: Pistons Not Trading Jalen Duren

Writing on X, Haynes reported that the Pistons remain committed to keeping their 22-year-old franchise center.

“Detroit Pistons are conveying that Jalen Duren will not be moved and are solely focused on coming to terms on an agreement to keep their All-Star center,” Haynes wrote.

The report represents the strongest public indication yet that Detroit intends to resolve its contract dispute rather than entertain blockbuster trade scenarios.

For the Lakers, who have been searching for an athletic rim protector to pair with Luka Dončić, the update removes one of the most intriguing potential options from an already thin market.

Earlier Report Sparked Lakers’ Sign-and-Trade Hopes

Haynes’ report arrived only hours after The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed that Duren was considering sign-and-trade scenarios because of a significant gap in negotiations with Detroit.

According to Amick, the Pistons’ initial contract proposal left Duren underwhelmed, prompting the restricted free agent to evaluate alternative paths once sign-and-trade discussions became permissible.

Amick reported that a sign-and-trade would be Duren’s preferred route over signing an offer sheet elsewhere because Detroit would likely match any outside offer.

The report also suggested the Pistons could theoretically explore blockbuster deals involving stars such as Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown or Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard if negotiations remained at a standstill.

Haynes’ latest reporting, however, points in the opposite direction.

Rather than preparing to shop Duren, Detroit appears focused on bridging the financial gap and completing a long-term extension.

Lakers Continue Running Out of Center Options

The conflicting reports underscore how challenging the Lakers’ search has become.

ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks recently cautioned Los Angeles against relying on Mitchell Robinson as its long-term solution, calling the Knicks center “a rotational player” rather than a full-time starter.

Walker Kessler also appears unlikely to become available, with Utah continuing to view the young center as part of its long-term core.

Nic Claxton has already been traded, while Isaiah Stewart was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA Draft.

If Haynes’ report proves accurate, Duren can now be added to the growing list of centers the Lakers may have to cross off their wish list.

Why Detroit Wants to Keep Duren

Detroit has little reason to give up on one of the NBA’s fastest-rising young big men.

Duren earned All-NBA Third Team honors after averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and shooting 65% from the field in 70 regular-season games while helping lead the Pistons to a league-best 60-22 record.

His breakout season also made him eligible for a five-year, $287.1 million designated maximum extension.

Although Duren struggled during Detroit’s playoff run, averaging 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over 14 postseason games, the Pistons have consistently maintained that he remains one of the franchise’s foundational pieces alongside Cade Cunningham.

Haynes’ latest report reinforces that stance.

For the Lakers, it also reinforces an increasingly difficult reality.

Finding a young, star-caliber center to complement Dončić may ultimately require general manager Rob Pelinka to look beyond the names that have dominated offseason speculation and pursue a solution through a different trade market altogether.