Jason Whitlock Slams Lakers’ LeBron James With Scathing Rant

LeBron James recently called out the NBA media for how they cover the league. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s comments occurred after he was asked about the race to crown a new ‘face of the league’ — a title LeBron has held for his entire career.

On Saturday, March 1, veteran reporter and analyst Jason Whitlock took to X to share his scathing thoughts on LeBron’s recent comments.

“The LeBron James pity party must end,” Whitlock wrote. “He chose to enter the Opinion Olympics. He launched a barbershop talk show and now wants to complain about barbershop sports conversations. Stop it. He decided to bring his unqualified opinions into the political arena…He made himself polarizing…He made the NBA polarizing…These whining jocks defending him need to man up and take responsibility. Can’t take the heat from the fire they built.”

Whitlock’s comments appear to paint LeBron as a hypocrite. However, the Lakers star is simply sharing his opinions and frustrations on the state of the media coverage surrounding the NBA. After all, the league has reportedly been dealing with declining viewership, and the media is likely playing a part in that.

There’s no denying that NBA media coverage skews toward the negative. We’re inundated with panel shows debating what players are doing wrong. LeBron would prefer to see more high-level discussions surrounding the sport, which is fair.

What Did Lakers’ Star LeBron James Say?

LeBron posted his own thoughts regarding the face of the league on X on March 1.

“It ain’t about ‘face of the game” and it ain’t about one person or one show, it’s about the culture of basketball, the most beautiful game in the world,” LeBron wrote. “Our game has never been better. Incredible young stars from all over the world and some older ones 🤣🤣🤣. Steph Curry should be all we are talking about today. Let’s discuss how great OKC and The Cavs have been this season with 2 completely different styles and break down why and how they have.”

LeBron then went on to note that criticism is fair. However, LeBron did add the caveat of when criticism is provided constructively and kept within reason.

“Of course, if players don’t perform, we need to discuss that too and break that down. Even that can be discussed in a way that’s not to bring finality to that player’s game but to leave room to see how that player responds and let’s watch the journey of that player.”

The Face of The League Discussion is Flawed

It makes no sense to anoint one player as the face of the NBA. The new generation of players is headlined by multiple star-level talents. Ja Morant, Victor Wembanyama, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and many others all have star power. However, the discussion is designed to create debate online, further drawing clicks and interest, both to the league and on-air shows.

In truth, LeBron will leave a power vacuum when he chooses to retire. Multiple players will need to plug that gap in different ways. Nevertheless, the league is in a good spot. LeBron’s comments are clearly designed to try and ease the pressure on the league’s future stars. After all, we should be celebrating the rising crop of young talent.

Therefore, LeBron’s comments are fair. Still, not everyone will agree with him. LeBron has started an important conversation, hopefully that continues in the coming months and years.