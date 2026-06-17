Lakers Urged to Take Risk on Polarizing Center With Elite Defensive Upside

With the season firmly in the rear-view mirror, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for what could be a hectic offseason.

Before free agency and the trade market take center stage, however, the Lakers must first navigate the NBA Draft on June 23 and 24.

If Los Angeles decides to keep the No. 25 pick rather than include it in a trade for established talent, several intriguing prospects are expected to be available when the Lakers are on the clock.

One of those names, somewhat unexpectedly, could be Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance.

Lakers Urged to Take Chance on Falling Kentucky Prospect

ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo recently projected Quaintance to the Lakers in his latest mock draft, suggesting the talented big man could slide further down boards than many originally expected.

The 18-year-old suffered a torn ACL during his freshman season at Arizona State, requiring knee surgery in March 2025.

Those injury concerns followed him to Kentucky, where he appeared in just four games during the 2025-26 season as the program carefully managed his recovery.

Despite the injury concerns, Quaintance has consistently been regarded as a first-round talent, with some early projections placing him firmly inside the top 20.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel recently reported that several teams remain concerned about Quaintance’s medical outlook, but argued that the Lakers should strongly consider taking the gamble if he remains available at No. 25.

“Jayden Quaintance is slipping on a lot of teams’ draft boards,” Siegel wrote. “There are even teams that don’t view him as an option for them anymore because of his injury history and yellow flags that exist due to his persisting knee problems.”

“Should Quaintance slip out of the top 20, which looks likely right now, the Los Angeles Lakers should be willing to take the risk here since the potential reward outweighs the concerns surrounding the Kentucky center. If healthy, he would be a defensive menace in Los Angeles and an early lob threat for Luka Doncic in pick-and-roll scenarios.”

Jayden Quaintance Offers Significant Upside Despite Injury Concerns

There is little question that Quaintance falling to No. 25 would represent outstanding value from a talent standpoint.

Although he appeared in only four games this season, he still flashed the potential that has made him one of the more intriguing frontcourt prospects in the class, averaging 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field.

Quaintance made an immediate impression in his Kentucky debut against St. John’s, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in just 17 minutes while shooting 5-of-7 from the floor.

“As far as talent goes, and assuming he can be his previous self, Quaintance projects to be an elite defensive playmaker with a high understanding of being a lob threat in pick-and-roll situations,” Siegel added.

“There are a lot of similarities in his game to a young Robert Williams III early in his career with the Boston Celtics. But again, everything for Quaintance depends on his health and records leading up to the draft.”

Whether the Lakers would be willing to invest in a prospect carrying a notable injury history remains another question entirely, particularly after navigating an injury-affected rookie season from Adou Thiero.

While frontcourt reinforcements appear to be a priority this offseason, the Lakers are also conducting extensive evaluations of perimeter prospects.

According to HoopsHype, UConn wing Alex Karaban and Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas are among the prospects on the Lakers’ reported workout list.

Meanwhile, recent mock drafts have increasingly linked Los Angeles to Texas guard Dailyn Swain, one of the fastest-rising two-way prospects in the class.

Regardless of who the Lakers ultimately select, if they keep the pick, there appears to be a deep pool of talent projected to remain available in the latter stages of the first round.