Lakers Tipped to Add ‘Fast-Rising’ Guard With Major Two-Way Upside

With a hectic offseason looming, one that includes a front office reshuffle, several expiring contracts, and the possibility of an active trade market, the Los Angeles Lakers must first turn their attention to the NBA Draft.

The draft on June 23 and 24 represents the first major decision point of the summer for Los Angeles, which currently holds the No. 25 overall pick.

The possibility remains that the Lakers could package future draft capital, including this year’s first-round selection, in a deal for established talent.

If they decide to keep the pick, however, the front office will need to be prepared to identify a prospect capable of helping both now and in the future.

Lakers Projected to Target Versatile Texas Guard

Mock drafts and pre-draft reports have frequently linked the Lakers to wing and frontcourt prospects, reflecting two of the roster’s biggest areas of need entering the offseason.

According to HoopsHype, Los Angeles has worked out as many as 27 prospects, including projected late first-round and early second-round talents such as Meleek Thomas, Zuby Ejiofor, Alex Karaban, and Baba Miller.

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman projected the Lakers selecting Texas guard Dailyn Swain, a prospect who could provide valuable depth behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, should the latter re-sign this summer.

Across 36 games during his junior season, Swain averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals while emerging as one of the most productive all-around guards in college basketball.

He also shot 54.2% from the field, 34.4% from three-point range on 2.6 attempts per game, and 81.5% from the free-throw line.

“There’s been a brighter spotlight on Dailyn Swain, particularly after Texas won three NCAA tournament games,” Wasserman wrote.

“His NBA role will likely differ from the one he plays now, where he’s often handling the ball in ball screen and transition situations. But he’ll certainly be able to use the skills he’s developed to become a more well-rounded Swiss Army knife, specifically his improved creation, pull-up game, floater and passing.”

“Between his explosiveness for finishing, 3.5 assists per game, scoring off the dribble and defensive playmaking, scouts are taking Swain seriously.”

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Dailyn Swain’s Stock Continues to Rise

At 6-foot-8, Swain possesses rare size for a backcourt player, and his blend of athleticism, versatility, and two-way potential has helped elevate his draft stock throughout the season.

Sports Illustrated’s Derek Parker previously described Swain as “one of the fastest-rising players in the 2026 NBA Draft class,” highlighting the significant strides he has made as a creator and offensive playmaker.

Wasserman compared the Texas standout to New Orleans Pelicans wing Herbert Jones, a player the Lakers have been linked to in trade speculation for multiple transaction windows.

While Jones would provide a proven NBA solution, acquiring him would likely require a sizable trade package that could include first-round draft capital.

Swain, meanwhile, offers a more affordable alternative with a similar versatile skill set and developmental upside.

Despite spending three seasons at the collegiate level, Swain is still only 20 years old, turning 21 in July.

That combination of experience and youth could make him an attractive option for a Lakers team seeking players capable of contributing immediately while still possessing room for growth.

Drafting a more experienced prospect could also benefit Los Angeles, allowing the team to add a potentially NBA-ready contributor on a cost-controlled contract over the next several seasons.

If the Lakers ultimately keep the No. 25 pick, the late first-round range should offer several intriguing options, with Swain among the most compelling perimeter prospects expected to be available when Los Angeles is on the clock.