Jeanie Buss Sends 2-Word Message After Luka Dončić Reacts to Lakers Sale

Jeanie Buss needed only two words to endorse Luka Dončić’s vision for the Los Angeles Lakers after the franchise’s second stunning ownership change in less than a year.

“Perfectly said,” Buss wrote Wednesday on X, adding purple and gold heart emojis as she shared Dončić’s reaction to the Lakers’ pending $12.5 billion sale to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger.

It was Buss’ first public response to Dončić’s statement and a carefully chosen one. Instead of addressing the uncertainty surrounding another transfer of control, she amplified the franchise cornerstone’s commitment to Los Angeles and his desire to work with the prospective owners.

“Being a Laker means everything to me, and I’m excited to get back on the court and bring a championship to LA,” Dončić wrote. “I’ve gotten used to big changes over these last few years, but I know that no matter what, there is no limit to the potential of this iconic franchise.”

Dončić concluded by saying he looked forward to meeting Kushner and Iger so they could begin “building something special in LA together.”

Buss’ response made clear that, from her perspective, Dončić struck the right tone.

Jeanie Buss Backs Luka Dončić’s Lakers Vision

Dončić has experienced a remarkable amount of change since the Lakers acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025.

The Buss family controlled the franchise when he arrived. Mark Walter agreed to purchase the family’s majority interest four months later and officially took control in October. Now, less than a year into Walter’s tenure, Kushner and Iger have agreed to acquire his shares.

If the NBA approves the sale, Dončić will have played under three controlling ownership groups in roughly 18 months.

The Lakers also lost LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers this summer, leaving Dončić as the undisputed centerpiece of their basketball operation. His response to the sale offered reassurance that the changes around him have not diminished his commitment to the organization.

Buss’ endorsement reinforced that message.

She was instrumental in the Lakers’ decision to acquire Dončić and subsequently build their future around him. The organization signed the six-time All-NBA selection to a three-year, $165 million extension in August 2025, formally tying its next era to the Slovenian superstar.

Buss Family Maintains Lakers Connection

The agreement between Walter and the new group involves Walter’s controlling shares. The Buss family will retain its minority stake in the Lakers, preserving a connection that began when Jerry Buss purchased the franchise in 1979.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Jeanie Buss will remain the Lakers’ governor for at least five years, although the complete operating structure under Kushner and Iger has not been disclosed. The transaction still must be vetted and approved by the NBA’s Board of Governors.

Kushner and Iger acknowledged the Buss family’s influence in their joint statement announcing the agreement.

“We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss,” they said. “Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles.”

There are still unanswered questions about how responsibilities will be divided and whether the new owners will eventually change the front office Walter recently reshaped. Buss did not attempt to answer them Wednesday.

Her response instead aligned the franchise’s past with its intended future.

Dončić wants to bring another championship to Los Angeles and begin building with the incoming owners. Buss, in the most concise way possible, said he spoke for her, too.