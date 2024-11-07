Lakers All-In Trade Pitch To Give LeBron James Title Shot

Rookie head coach JJ Redick walked out of his postgame press conference unhappy with the Los Angeles Lakers’ lethargic performance in a 131-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, November 6, that capped a disastrous 1-4 road trip.

In need of a jolt of energy, the Lakers could go star hunting before the trade deadline and take a big swing to maximize the final years of LeBron James who had a vintage 39-point, 7-rebound, 6-assist performance against the Grizzlies.

One star who could give the Lakers the competitive edge Redick is demanding is Miami Heat‘s Jimmy Butler.

Butler has become a flight risk for the Heat after they did not offer him an extension this past offseason. The six-time NBA All-Star could enter unrestricted free agency at season’s end if he declines his $52.4 million player option for next season.

If the Heat cannot rebound from their 3-4 start and realize that Butler’s era has reached its ceiling with two NBA Finals appearances, the 35-year-old forward could become the next available star in the trade market.

If he becomes available, the Lakers’ potential package could look like this:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat receive: Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood and two unprotected first-round picks (2029 and 2031)

Shaq-Type of Deal

This hypothetical trade has the makings of the Shaquille O’Neal blockbuster deal between the two franchises in 2004. But just the inverse with the Lakers receiving the player who could make the immediate impact.

Butler fits James and Anthony Davis’ timeline as the Lakers could go for their 18th NBA title to catch their arch-rival Boston Celtics.

A quartet of Austin Reaves, Butler, James and Davis could be fearsome in the playoffs.

The Heat can free up salary cap for next summer with the expiring deals they could get in return from the Lakers and could hit the jackpot if those twin picks fall in the lottery in the post-James, Davis era.

If the Lakers pull off such a blockbuster deal, it’s an all-in move to go after a championship in the final years of James, who has a player option for next season.

The challenge lies on vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka to fill out the roster with veteran minimum signings.

Former Lakers Lonnie Walker and Pat Beverley are still available. So is former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz.

Javale McGee and Bismack Biyombo are a couple of free agent big men available as insurance at center behind Davis and Jaxson Hayes.

Lakers Ready to Move on From D’Angelo Russell?

Russell helplessly watched from the bench in the final 18 minutes of the Lakers’ loss in Memphis.

Redick did not mince words and bluntly explained why he benched Russell.

“Just level of compete, attention to detail, some of the things we’ve talked with him about for a couple of weeks,” Redick told reporters when asked about Russell’s fourth-quarter benching. “And at times, he’s been really good with that stuff, and other times, it’s just reverting back to certain habits. It wasn’t like a punishment. I just felt like for us to have a chance to win this game, that was the route we wanted to take.”

Russell finished with only 12 points in 22 minutes on a poor 4-of-12 shooting night, including 2-of-9 from the 3-point line. For the season, the veteran guard is averaging 12.0 points on 37.5% overall shooting and 29.5% from the 3-point line.

Was the fourth-quarter benching in Memphis a portent of things to come?