NBA Analyst Calls Out JJ Redick for Costly Bronny Mistake After Lakers Exit

FS1 analyst Nick Wright is turning up the volume on the Los Angeles Lakers’ handling of Bronny James — and this time, the focus isn’t just on the rookie’s development, but on what Wright believes was a missed opportunity by head coach JJ Redick.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of What’s Wright? with Nick Wright, Wright argued that the Lakers may have left something on the table this season by not consistently carving out minutes for Bronny, even in a limited role.

Nick Wright Questions JJ Redick’s Rotation Decision

Wright pointed to what he described as a subtle but meaningful dynamic between Bronny and his father, LeBron James, suggesting that even a small, steady role for the 21-year-old guard could have had ripple effects across the team.

“I think one of the only mistakes JJ Redick made was not recognizing that sticking with three to four minutes of Bronny a game was activating an extra intensity, excitement, and energy from LeBron,” Wright said.

According to Wright, the value wasn’t strictly about Bronny’s on-court production, but about how his presence impacted the Lakers’ most important player.

“It felt to me like [LeBron] was extra dialed,” Wright added. “Not only because he was excited to be playing with his son, but I think a little part of him was like, ‘I gotta make sure if he misses a coverage or screws something up, I can maybe try to fix it.’”

Bronny James’ Role Shrinks in Lakers’ Loss to OKC Thunder

After showing flashes late in the regular season, Bronny ultimately fell out of the Lakers’ rotation during the postseason. He saw only limited, mostly garbage-time minutes as Los Angeles was swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

The Lakers’ approach reflected a win-now mindset, particularly with a roster built around Luka Dončić and LeBron James. In that context, developmental minutes for a young guard like Bronny were difficult to justify in high-leverage playoff situations.

Still, Wright’s critique centers on the regular-season process — where he believes a consistent, defined role, even as small as a few minutes per game, could have paid dividends.

Bronny’s Development Remains a Long-Term Play

Bronny averaged 2.0 points and 1.0 assist in five first-round playoff games against the Houston Rockets, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. He recorded two five-point performances in the series and finished plus-1 overall, modest numbers that nonetheless reflect incremental progress.

His development has been closely watched since the Lakers selected him with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. While his role remains limited, the organization continues to view him as a long-term project with three-and-D potential.

LeBron’s Free Agency Could Impact Bronny’s Status With Lakers

Wright’s comments arrive at a pivotal moment for the franchise. LeBron James is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer for the first time since joining the Lakers in 2018, introducing uncertainty around the team’s short-term direction.

In that context, decisions surrounding Bronny — including his role, development timeline, and future with the team — could carry added weight.

Bronny is entering the final guaranteed year of his $7.9 million rookie contract, and his standing within the organization may ultimately be influenced by what LeBron decides next.

A Small Decision With Bigger Implications

For Wright, the takeaway is simple: the Lakers may have overlooked a marginal edge.

In a season defined by championship expectations and fine margins, even three or four minutes per night — and the energy they might have unlocked — could have mattered more than they realized.

Whether that critique resonates internally is another question. But as the Lakers head into an offseason shaped by LeBron’s looming decision, even the smallest choices are now under a brighter spotlight.