JJ Redick Addresses Dalton Knecht Trade Rumors Before Lakers Cut Ties

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to either trade or waive third-year forward Dalton Knecht before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, and though the franchise has yet to make a final decision, it looks like head coach JJ Redick knows the future of the former first-round pick.

Knecht has fallen out of the Lakers’ rotation, and the team has been trying to trade him after multiple failed attempts in the past to land a roster upgrade.

But with just a day before the Lakers will need to make a final decision on Knecht, Redick made some telling comments that all but confirm the shooter will leave Los Angeles and be off the roster for the upcoming season.

JJ Redick On Lakers Failed First-Round Pick

Speaking before the Lakers’ preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets, in which Knecht failed to score in seven minutes of action, Redick offered a brutally honest quote about the team’s top candidate to be the final roster cut.

“I think the biggest thing is the team changed. The team changed. Needs changed, the fit changed. I think he’s gotten better as a player the last two years,” he said. “I think, particularly last year, each guy got plenty of opportunities with the injuries we had. I just think coming into this year, we added a lot of wings and he’s in a tough spot right now.”

Along with Knecht opening being mentioned in trade rumors and clearly on the chopping block, his play and body language haven’t been that of a player who’s expected to stay on the roster and play in the Lakers’ rotation this season. In response, Redick provided more honesty.

“You’d have to ask him that,” Redick said of his confidence and body language. “I’m not a great psychologist, although sometimes with my children I have to be. But with players, they’re all enigmas to me. All of them. So you’ll have to ask him that.”

Previously, Redick praised Knecht before the start of the preseason, taking a bit of a different tone even though he was still rumored to be on the way out, over other players like Jaden Hardy and Bronny James.

“First of all, he’s been a pro,” Redick told reporters in early October. “He’s been in the gym and, like he has since day one, he’s worked his butt off all offseason. He’s had a good three days of practice. I don’t think his approach changes. I know he’s hungry to play and hungry to earn a spot in the rotation.”

Now, Knecht’s future is all but sealed. He hasn’t done enough to save his roster spot, and though the Lakers might have a tough time trading him, he’ll likely be off the roster before the start of the new season.

Dalton Knecht Responds To Trade Rumors, Roster Cut Buzz

Amid all the trade rumors and buzz about the former 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Knecht finally made his feelings clear about where he stands with the Lakers in a recent interview.

Speaking with Dan Woike of The Athletic, Knecht said that though the Lakers have yet to speak with him about a trade or roster cut, he believes he’s improved as a player.

“They haven’t talked to me nothing about that,” Knecht said. “I think I got better all-around. I think the game’s kinda slowed down a little bit, easier for me to see different reads, going out there and making adjustments on the fly, what JJ tells us. I don’t think anything has changed as a player.”

Still, Knecht acknowledged the rumors about his status on the Lakers roster just days before the start of the regular season.

“Yeah, you see (things) … people send me stuff. All that (expletive) is (expletive). A lot of it…I really understand it is a business. It happens,” he added. “(I). Still got a shot here and still keep playing. They drafted me for a reason, so I just go out there and keep hooping and stay confident. I don’t think anything has changed from that.”

Knecht has been linked to a Lakers-Milwaukee Bucks trade swapping him for Jericho Sims. He’s also been mentioned in trade packages for Los Angeles to add other backup centers. If the franchise can’t make a deal by October 19 at 2 p.m. PST, he’ll likely be waived, but regardless of the rumors and his implied lack of confidence, Knecht made it clear what he’s thinking at this crucial stage of his career.

“Literally go out there and hoop,” he said about what he’ll do about his uncertain Lakers future. “Control what I can control. That’s the biggest thing.”

Through his first two seasons with the Lakers, Knecht has shown flashes of being a rotational player. However, that hasn’t happened recently, and with Los Angeles needing to cut the roster down by one player, whether it’s waiving or trading him, Knecht is likely to be on the way out.