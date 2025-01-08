Lakers Coach JJ Redick Says His Family Evacuated From Fire: ‘Freaking Out’

JJ Redick, the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, said his family members were evacuated from the Pacific Palisades fire, and he described people as “freaking out.”

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick said, according to CNN. “It’s where I live, my family and my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated.”

“I know that a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming tonight, I know a lot of people are scared,” he added, according to CNN.

Redick isn’t the only head coach whose family is affected; Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr also revealed that his mom, Ann, 90, was among those who evacuated from the blaze.

JJ Redick’s Family Includes Wife Chelsea & 2 Sons

Although Redick didn’t detail which specific members of his family evacuated from the fire, he is married to wife Chelsea, with whom he has two sons.

According to The New York Post, Redick was in Dallas, Texas, with the team when he made the comments. The New York Post reported that Redick’s family members are among 30,000 people who were evacuated during the blaze.

According to People Magazine, Redick began dating his wife Chelsa in 2006 and married her four years later. They have two sons together named Knox and Kai, according to People.

JJ Redick Has Gushed About His Wife Chelsea on Social Media

Redick has expressed love for his wife on social media. “Celebrating 10 years of marriage today. Happy Anniversary, Chelsea. The last ten years have been the best of my life. Thanks for your love, your friendship, and for being the best mom to Knox and Kai. Cheers to many more decades. 🎉” he wrote in 2020.

In 2023, he shared a picture of them on vacation and wrote, “Portugal 🇵🇹!!! What an amazing week. Lisbon, Cascais, Sintra, Comporta, Evora, the western most point in continental Europe, wineries, and CostaTerra. Amazing people,food, and wine. We will be back!”

That same year, he shared a photo showing him looking close with his wife on a boat and wrote on Instagram, “Embracing the last days of summer.”

In 2022, he shared a photo of his wife with their two sons and wrote, “Mother’s Day brunch with the 🐐 mom. Thanks for being such a great mom to Knox and Kai! We love you @chelsealredick.”

Chelsea Redick’s Instagram page is private. Her profile picture shows her with the couple’s two boys. “Twin, Mommy, Pilates instructor, wifey,” her profile reads.

According to Architectural Digest, since the couple met in 2006, they have “resided in a whopping 14 residences across six cities.” That story details the couple’s past renovation of a Brooklyn, New York, apartment. Redick put an Austin, Texas, house the couple owned up for sale for almost $7 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Redick has a net worth of about $50 million. Redick became head coach of the Lakers after years playing basketball himself in the NBA.