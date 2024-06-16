Familiar Name Emerges as Frontrunner for Lakers Coaching Vacancy: Report

There is a new leader in the clubhouse to become the Los Angeles Lakers next head coach after Dan Hurley spurned the historic franchise to remain in the collegiate ranks.

The frontrunner as of Saturday, June 15, is a familiar name — that of former NBA player and current ESPN broadcaster/podcaster JJ Redick, who has held the moniker of frontrunner for the Lakers job once already over the last several weeks. Redick took a backseat to Hurley after a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which indicated that Hurley was L.A.’s coach of choice and that an offer was forthcoming.

However, Los Angeles flipped the script back a few pages after Hurley declined a $70 million offer over six years. Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report on Saturday cited a report from Marc Stein, in which a league source told Stein that the Lakers are more than likely going to hire Redick.