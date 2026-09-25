JJ Redick’s Blunt Comment Offers Clue About Lakers’ Starting Lineup

JJ Redick did not reveal the Los Angeles Lakers’ opening-night lineup Thursday. He did, however, eliminate one possibility in a way only he could.

Redick confirmed that Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler have secured three starting positions. When asked about the remaining two, the Lakers coach delivered an answer that immediately went viral.

“I’m pretty confident in three of the spots,” Redick said. “The other two spots will not be two white guys. Those are the two things that’s not changing.”

The joke was an apparent nod to the online “Snowtime” and “whiteout” lineup discussions that followed the Lakers’ offseason overhaul. It also provided a legitimate clue about Redick’s thinking.

Jake LaRavia and Sandro Mamukelashvili may each compete for a starting position, but Redick effectively ruled out using both alongside Doncic, Reaves and Kessler. That is potentially bad news for two players whose offensive versatility otherwise made them natural candidates.

It is considerably better news for Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and perhaps Adou Thiero.

Quentin Grimes Has Inside Track

Grimes offers the cleanest fit next to the Lakers’ established trio.

The 6-foot-5 guard can defend perimeter creators without requiring the ball on offense. His catch-and-shoot ability also gives Doncic and Reaves another outlet when defenses collapse.

Los Angeles’ four-year, $60 million investment in Grimes suggests the organization views him as more than a short-term role player. He appears to be the favorite for the fourth starting position.

Williams and Thybulle bring different advantages in the race for the fifth spot.

Williams, a 6-foot-9 former lottery pick, provides the length and athleticism needed to defend larger wings. Thybulle is a two-time All-Defensive selection who can pressure the ball and take the toughest perimeter assignment.

Redick mentioned both players while explaining how Kessler’s rim protection could allow the Lakers’ wings to defend more aggressively.

“We have the guys that can pick up full court and guard and be disruptive, and then we have Walker back there,” Redick said.

Adou Thiero Emerges as Lakers’ Wild Card

Redick also made a point of highlighting Thiero’s progress.

“Adou has had an unbelievable last two months of development,” Redick said. “It’s the first stretch he’s had since we drafted him where he’s had uninterrupted time in the gym and his body’s been in great shape. He’s just gotten better.”

The Lakers traded up twice to select Thiero with the No. 36 pick in 2025 after grading him as a first-round talent. Pelinka later compared Thiero’s archetype to Knicks forward OG Anunoby.

“I don’t want to put pressure on anyone to become someone else, but that archetype is definitely it,” Pelinka told Spectrum SportsNet after the 2025 NBA Draft. “He’s got the 6-foot-7 frame, he’s incredibly explosive, a developing shooter and a lob catcher. On the other side of the ball, he’s going to be an elite defender.”

The comparison remains relevant. Anunoby’s strength and defensive versatility helped the Knicks end their 53-year championship drought with him as their starting power forward.

Those are precisely the traits Los Angeles needs beside Doncic, Reaves and Kessler.

Grimes looks like the favorite for one opening. The last spot could come down to LaRavia or Mamukelashvili’s offense, Williams’ size, Thybulle’s proven defense or Thiero’s rapidly developing upside.

Redick delivered the first clue as a punchline. His praise for Thiero may have provided another.