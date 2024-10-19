JJ Redick Reacts to Bronny James’ Best Lakers Game

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick used their preseason finale to give Bronny James a much-needed confidence booster heading toward a historic night with his father, LeBron James next week.

Bronny James played his best NBA game in his first start, dropping 17 points in 35 minutes against the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors.

“I think for him and all our younger players, all the moments are building blocks,” Lakers coach J.J. Redick told reporters after the game.

The Lakers were blown out 132-74 with seven of their top players sitting out. The result did not matter as Redick was focused on the process, especially for Bronny James, who struggled in his first five preseason games.

“Not just the good moments,” Redick added. The bad moments are learning opportunities. I think you have to have a level of patience, a level of optimism. I’m very confident in the level of work that our young guys have had.”

“So, again, I think for [Bronny], I’m sure it felt good to have 17 points. … I’m not even remotely concerned about that. It’s not even on my radar. Like, we’re trying to help him grow into a great basketball player.”

James shot 7 of 17 from the field and added four rebounds, three steals, one assist and a block against the Warriors, who played their rotation players minus Curry, who is nursing a finger injury.

Bronny James is expected to play on opening night, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.

It will mark the first time in history a father and son play in an NBA game.

Kevin Durant’s Words of Encouragement to Bronny James, Lakers Young Players

Bronny James’ best game of his young NBA career came on the second night of a back-to-back slate.

He had four points in the Lakers’ 128-122 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, October 17, in a game where Bronny James’ fellow rookie Dalton Knecht exploded for 35 points.

Before the game, Kevin Durant encouraged Bronny James, Knecht and the other Lakers’ young players to continue improving.

“Just playing hard, trying to establish themselves in the league,” Durant told reporters after their shootaround. “Rookies in the preseason, you’re just trying to get a feel for the game and get your feet wet, so I can see each game those two guys, not just those two, the younger players in your team that made it Jalen Hood-Schifino, Max Christie and Maxwell Lewis and all those guys.

“You get a little bit more comfortable each and every game as you understand your role, what coach wants from you and kind of lean into your routine that you work on every single day.”

Knecht did not play against the Warriors as Redick rested his rotation players to keep them fresh for their season opener next week.

Bronny James Admits He’s Not Part of Lakers Rotation

Despite playing his best game, Bronny James is in touch with the reality that he will not play for the Lakers for the majority of his rookie season.

“It’s just a great feeling to go out there and not think as much as I do and just play,” Bronny James told reporters after the game. “[I have] just a little bit of confidence going into the season even though I might not be in that rotation, might not be playing, but just going into practice, maybe G League games with that confidence in myself to go out there and play my game.”

“I feel like that’s the biggest part of it.”

Redick touted Bronny James as “test case No. 1” for the Lakers’ new and modernized player development program under his watch.

“He’s a very grounded young man who is very coachable and has a very good head on his shoulders,” Redick said. “Couple conversations that I’ve had with him just about what it is like to be him. And I’m sure there’s some amazing things that come with being him. There’s probably some hard things that come with being him, too. And I think he’s handled it with a lot of class and grace.”

“Again, I’ve said this a number of times, he’s a pleasure to coach.”