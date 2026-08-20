Nikola Jokic Lakers Trade Rumors Surge After Nuggets’ Peyton Watson Decision

It isn’t a secret that NBA superstars Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers are friends, and despite leading two different teams, the Europeans have entertained the idea of playing together, and that could become a more realistic scenario after the latest trade that sent shockwaves around the league.

With the Nuggets trading Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers to stay out of the second apron and avoid the luxury tax, Denver clearly isn’t willing to do everything they can to put the strongest roster possible around one of the best NBA players of all time.

Additionally, Jokic has yet to sign a contract extension with the Nuggets, pushing it off multiple times.

With that, rumors linking the Lakers and Doncic to Jokic have only risen, as the Serbian’s future in Denver remains up in the air, especially after his team traded Watson and only got back two second-round picks.

Denver Nuggets Franchise Superstar’s Future Is Uncertain

As mentioned, there are two reasons why Jokic’s future in Denver is uncertain. One of which was made clear in the Watson trade, as the franchise chose to move the young wing instead of paying him a hefty new salary.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn made it clear that the Nuggets made the wrong move by trading Watson to save money instead of fully investing in the remaining years they have with Jokic while he is still at the top of the basketball world.

“I’m more sympathetic to teams ducking the second apron than most. The consequences are significant. I get that. If you have a 31-year-old three-time MVP and the alternative is losing your fourth-best player, you absolutely, no questions asked should go into the second apron,” he wrote in a post on X.

“This isn’t a basketball decision. Fear of a frozen 2034 first-round pick that will come when Nikola Jokic is 39 is flat out wasteful. You have a top-20 all-time player in his prime NOW! GO FOR IT!” Quinn added in another post.

This isn't a basketball decision. Fear of a frozen 2034 first-round pick that will come when Nikola Jokic is 39 is flat out wasteful. You have a top-20 all-time player in his prime NOW! GO FOR IT! https://t.co/f8W25zsNrq — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) August 20, 2026

The other reason Jokic’s future in the Mile High City is uncertain is his looming contract extension. The three-time MVP has had multiple chances to sign a new deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, but has yet to put pen to paper.

Most recently, while talking about a new deal with the Nuggets, Jokic pushed it off once again, instead hinting at next summer as when he’ll make a decision.

With all of that being said, Jokic could be closer to leaving Denver than staying long-term, and if that is the case, there’s no doubt playing with Doncic on the Lakers could be the move he’s eyeing next.

Lakers Could Pounce To Get Nikola Jokic If He’s Available

Amid the uncertainty of Jokic’s future in Denver, the Lakers have emerged as the team he’d be most likely to join; as in the past, he and Doncic have a well-documented close relationship and would be the most dangerous duo in the NBA together if they are wearing the same jerseys.

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Tyler Watts believes the Nuggets trading Watson clearly opens the door for the Lakers to pounce on Jokic, whether that’s a trade or when he potentially becomes a free agent in 2027 or 2028, depending on what he does with his player option.

“The Los Angeles Lakers would love to add Nikola Jokic to their roster, and the odds of landing him improved after the Denver Nuggets traded Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing,” he wrote. “Things are headed south in Denver, and Luka Doncic gives the Lakers a serious chance to steal the Joker if he ever decides to change teams.”

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“The Los Angeles Lakers would love to pair Luka Doncic with Nikola Jokic for years to come. The superstars have talked about playing with each other. Jokic has always welcomed the idea of it happening in Denver, so things are even more likely if he is the one who wants to move on,” he added.

Additionally, in a separate LakeShowLife article, Watts named Jokic as the Lakers’ biggest superstar trade target, as the relationship between him and Doncic is impossible to deny. The three-time MVP could very well stay in Denver, but if he is ready to move on after multiple disappointing playoff exits, the Lakers will almost certainly be atop his list of preferred landing spots.

“The three-time MVP may never leave Denver, but Luka would make the Lakers one of his top destinations if he decides to switch teams,” Watts wrote. “There has long been chatter about Jokic and Doncic playing together. There is an opportunity to make it happen next summer if the Joker changes his mind.”

For now, Jokic has publicly said he wants to stay in Denver, but as is the case with almost every other NBA star, that could change. The Watson trade could be the first domino to fall, and without an extension, Jokic isn’t guaranteed to have a future past next season with the Nuggets.